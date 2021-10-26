GRAND PRIAIRE – The Whitesboro cross country teams brought home plenty of hardware Tuesday from the Class 3A Region 2 meet at Lynn Creek Park.
Whitesboro won both the boys’ and girls’ team regional championships. Bearcat senior Jackson Hake won the individual boys’ regional title. This marks the second-straight year both the Bearcats and Lady Cats will compete at the state meet.
The Valley View boys and Callisburg girls will also head to state after both finished fourth in the team standings. The Boyd and Commerce boys and Mineola and Paradise girls will join them.
Four Whitesboro boys finished in the top seven. After Hake, junior Taylor Gonzales finished fourth, junior Deacon Carey took sixth and senior Osvaldo Melchor came in seventh. Senior Adrian Landeros finished 15th. Valley View junior Jordan Davis led the Eagles with a 10th-place finish.
On the girls’ side, Callisburg junior Julia Torres led area runners by finishing second. Sophomore Tehya Lang took eighth. Whitesboro sophomore Rory Hake finished fourth, with junior Zalenka Brannan claiming 11th and sophomore Haley Phelps taking 15th.
The Class 3A state championships will be Nov. 5 at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.
Boys’ 5K top 15
1 Jackson Hake (Whitesboro) 16:24.55
2 Noah Richardson (Boyd) 16:44.80
3 David Magdaleno (Waskom) 16:50.75
4 Taylor Gonzales (Whitesboro) 16:54.31
5 Lucas Thomas (Chapel Hill) 17:05.85
6 Deacon Carey (Whitesboro) 17:11.67
7 Osvaldo Melchor (Whitesboro) 17:15.15
8 Andrew Messenger (Paradise) 17:20.32
9 Oliver Roberts (Commerce) 17:23.13
10 Jordan Davis (Valley View) 17:27.30
11 David Soto (Winnsboro) 17:31.84
12 Aidan Chambers (Harmony) 17:44.81
13 Grant Sims (Elysian Fields) 17:51.68
14 Nathan Green (White Oak) 17:55.25
15 Adrian Landeros (Whitesboro) 18:04.65
Girls’ 2 miles top 15
1 Tania Ramirez (Boyd) 11:27.66
2 Julia Torres (Callisburg) 11:36.12
3 Sarah Denton (Gunter) 11:44.21
4 Rory Hake (Whitesboro) 11:46.09
5 Elaine Eborn (Commerce) 11:47.37
6 Addison Hite (Pilot Point) 11:56.77
7 Lizzy Still (White Oak) 12:01.54
8 Tehya Lang (Callisburg) 12:02.48
9 Chaney Norris (Lone Oak) 12:04.37
10 Madyson Pence (Quitman) 12:05.64
11 Zalenka Brannan (Whitesboro) 12:13.01
12 Maylee Patterson (Whitewright) 12:18.01
13 Marigold Hunter (Troup) 12:20.54
14 Kaley Nicholson (Edgewood) 12:24.09
15 Haley Phelps (Whitesboro) 12:24.87
