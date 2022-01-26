A clutch shot by a junior sent Whitesboro’s side of the gym into a frenzy on the way to victory Tuesday night.
The Whitesboro boys’ basketball team came from behind to defeat Callisburg 57-53 on the road with a dominant fourth quarter.
Whitesboro (18-5 overall, 7-1 District 10-3A) had to fight for it, but the Bearcats earned a tough road win to begin the second round of district games.
Callisburg (15-11, 2-6) led much of the night but couldn’t hold on in the fourth quarter.
Whitesboro coach Toby Sluder said this was a confidence-boosting win.
“I think we played a little bit harder,” Sluder said. “I think Callisburg came out and played a little bit harder earlier in the game than we did. Obviously, we hit some shots. I don’t think we had too many turnovers, so that helped us out quite a bit. But they didn’t either, I don’t think. It was very few turnovers either way, so (a) very clean game.”
Callisburg led 52-45 early in the fourth quarter. Whitesboro responded with a game-winning 12-0 run.
Most of the points came from free throws. After the Bearcats shrank the deficit with three trips to the line, Whitesboro senior Torran Naglestad hit a shot to tie the game at 52. After a timeout with 1:34 to play, junior Kason Williams nailed a 3-pointer to put the Bearcats ahead, then added a pair of free throws.
Williams said the Bearcats had to trust each other and work together.
“We worked the ball well, moved the ball well,” Williams said. “We played good defense towards the end. We started off slow on defense, but we just came back strong in the second half and started knocking down shots and just played good defense and locked their main player up.”
Callisburg started the game strong, leading 10-2 at one point in the first quarter. The Bearcats chipped away throughout the first half. After Naglestad and Williams hit a 3-pointer apiece late in the second quarter, Naglestad knocked the ball away and scored on a fast break to give Whitesboro a 32-31 halftime lead, its first of the night.
Williams said taking the lead right before halftime energized the Bearcats.
“We just came back from down like 6,” Williams said. “That put us in the lead. It just gave us a really good confidence boost, and our energy just came back up. It just went well for us going into half.”
Callisburg responded well in the third quarter. The Wildcats hit five 3-pointers in the quarter to retake the lead. Senior Jesse Klein hit four of them.
Klein finished as the game’s leading scorer with 24 points. Fellow Callisburg seniors Aiden Eugster and Waymon Gilkey each scored 10.
Williams led Whitesboro with 23 points, followed by Naglestad with 11.
Though Whitesboro won both games against Callisburg, the Wildcats made it tough both times. Sluder said Callisburg should be a tough out the rest of the season.
“They move the ball well,” Sluder said. “(Gilkey) is big inside. It’s hard to block him out. He got a bunch of putbacks and stuff like that. He’s a hardworking kid inside. The other kids are a little bit younger. They’ll be pretty good in the future. Good luck to them in the rest of district. I think they’re going to beat some people that beat them in the first round.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.