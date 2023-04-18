Whitesboro held strong for five innings Tuesday but couldn’t hang on in a series opener.
The Bearcat baseball team fell 4-1 at home to Ponder after the Lions rallied in the sixth inning.
Whitesboro (13-10 overall, 5-6 District 10-3A) led 1-0 after the fifth inning, but the Lions finally solved Bearcat pitching the third time through the order.
Ponder (11-13, 8-3) scored four runs in the top of the sixth with three hits, an error and a wild pitch.
Whitesboro coach Curt Cole said the Bearcats played hard.
“You could tell they were in it,” Cole said. “It just didn’t go our way. A couple of things in that one inning, a couple of mistakes and things we did that let it get away from us there.”
Ponder shortstop Timber Crider led off the sixth with a single. It was the Lions’ second hit of the game, and it was the first time they had gotten the leadoff hitter on base. Luke Johnson followed with a walk. Crider attempted to steal third and drew an errant throw, allowing him to score the tying run.
Trevor Hernandez gave Ponder the lead with an RBI sacrifice fly. Both runs were unearned thanks to the error, but the Lions added two earned runs later in the inning on a wild pitch and a home run.
Other than the one rough inning, Whitesboro pitching did well. Starter Jace Sanders held Ponder to one earned run on three hits in 5 1/3 innings of work. Closer Mac Harper held the Lions to one run on one hit.
Whitesboro had led 1-0 since the bottom of the first inning when Greyson Ledbetter homered to left field. Ledbetter had a 3-for-3 night after hitting a pair of singles later in the game.
Cole said Ledbetter’s performance was big for the team.
“He just kind of simplified things this week, and it shows it at the plate that he kind of got within himself, and good things happened there,” Cole said. “It was good to see him find himself right there.”
Ledbetter was a bright spot offensively, but the rest of the Bearcats’ lineup finished a combined 0-for-20. Ponder’s left-handed starter, Kade Irons, pitched six innings with 11 strikeouts and one walk. The Houston commit struggled a bit in the first inning, but he finished the frame by leaving the bases loaded and holding Whitesboro to one run.
Irons settled in after the first. Other than Ledbetter, no Bearcat reached base against him the rest of his outing. Johnson pitched the seventh, allowing a walk but nothing more.
Cole said the Bearcats haven’t seen many left-handed pitchers this year.
“Anytime a lefty is throwing hard, it always makes it tough, it seems, on the hitters picking it up,” Cole said. “He was just a good pitcher, and we gotta do a better job putting it in play.”
After this game, Whitesboro sits in fifth place, one game behind Pilot Point for the last playoff spot. Ponder is tied with Paradise for second after the Panthers knocked off Pilot Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.