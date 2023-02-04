Whitesboro hosted a top-10 opponent Friday but fell short in a spirited effort.
The Bearcat boys’ basketball team lost 59-41 to Ponder in the Whitesboro gym, missing an opportunity to tie the Lions for first in the district.
No. 7 Ponder (24-5 overall, 10-0 District 10-3A) didn’t trail after the first quarter en route to taking a two-game lead in the standings and closing in on the district title.
Whitesboro (11-14, 8-2) has now lost both games to Ponder, though the Bearcats have yet to lose to any other district foe. Despite the loss, results elsewhere mean Whitesboro has clinched a playoff spot.
Whitesboro coach Toby Sluder said it is hard to play Ponder once the Lions get a solid lead.
“We battled,” Sluder said. “They just made a lot more shots than we did. Got in a little bit of foul trouble, which, they’re going to force you to do that… When you get behind a team like that, it’s really hard to (come back), because they’re going to take care of the ball, and they’re going to make their free throws when you do foul them.”
The Lions shot 22-of-26 from the free throw line, including 12-of-14 in the fourth quarter, helping them keep the Bearcats at a distance.
The teams traded the lead early in the game. Whitesboro sophomore Max Hinsley hit a shot to make it 10-9 Bearcats, but Ponder finished the first quarter on an 8-0 run. The Lions led the rest of the night.
Whitesboro showed some fight in the second half. Ponder stretched its lead to 41-22 in the third quarter, but the Bearcats got back to within 11 with an 8-0 run. Whitesboro got the deficit to 11 again in the fourth quarter, but Ponder put the Bearcats away with a 9-0 run.
Ponder senior Tyler Long scored a game-high 23 points. He ended Whitesboro’s 9-0 fourth-quarter run with a powerful, two-handed slam dunk while drawing a foul, effectively ending any chance of a comeback.
Whitesboro senior Kason Williams led the Bearcats with 21 points. No other Bearcats scored more than 6.
Sluder said Williams played well.
“He kept playing hard and made some shots down the road,” Williams said. “Gotta get the free throw a little bit more, but Kason’s Kason. He’s playing really hard right now. I can’t ask anything more of any of them. I told them I thought they played really good. It’s a really good team we just played. Hopefully, we can stay alive long enough to maybe see them a third time. You never know.”
After Friday’s games, Whitesboro is tied with Paradise for second place. Both teams have four games left, including a head-to-head meeting in Paradise in the regular season finale Feb. 14.
Sluder said the Bearcats need to keep working hard to prepare for the final stretch.
“They’re all going to be tough games,” Sluder said. “We gotta go take care of business. We’re not going to get first now. We’re not going to have a tie for first, but you don’t want to finish up the season on some losses that you shouldn’t have. That’s not good going into the playoffs.”
