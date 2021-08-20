School is back in session, and the high school football season is not far behind.
Teams across Texas are wrapping up their final scrimmages this week with the regular season set to begin Aug. 27. Gainesville faces Anna on the road Friday night, but the rest of the area schools scrimmaged Thursday.
Whitesboro, fresh off a scrimmage at Henrietta, begins the season at Bells. Coach Cody Fagan said practice has gone well to this point.
“The UIL giving us the summer one-hour sports specific work has really helped us be ahead of where we normally are at this point,” Fagan said. “Really pleased with the offense, defense, special teams, really all the way around. I feel like, and this is probably across the board for every coach now, but I just feel like we’re where we used to be in week one or two, but we’ve had the months of June and July to help assist in our install, so we’re just way ahead on that portion of it.”
This past week was a unique week of practice with school in Whitesboro ISD starting Wednesday. With next week being the first full week of classes, Fagan said a big part of the week will be getting the players into a routine between school and practice.
Part of next week will be game planning for Bells, but Fagan said he used this past week to help teach the Bearcats that process ahead of the scrimmage with Henrietta.
“In your first scrimmage, basically you send a text message to the other coach, say, ‘What do you run?’ and you practice it a little, but you worry about yourself,” Fagan said. “By the time we get to the second scrimmage, it’s the first time to teach the kids how we will game plan for an opponent and make sure that we’re ready to go with how we adjust to their formations and what they do, so that the first time it counts next week versus Bells isn’t the first time we’ve ever done that.”
Whitesboro will be looking for a better start to this season than last when the Bearcats lost to Bells 20-6. Many of last year’s players are back this season, so an older Whitesboro team will hit the road with confidence.
Fagan said he just wants to see the players improve a little bit each day as the season approaches and gets underway.
“We talk to the kids every day about stacking good days on good days, being one percent better, and I think they’re doing that right now,” Fagan said. “We want to make sure that we’re the most physical team on Aug. 27 when we go over to Bells. They’re a real physical football team, so that’s not just an easy thing to accomplish. We’re going to have to make sure we’re ready to go. I think we’re on pace to do that.”
