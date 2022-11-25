PROSPER – Whitesboro dominated from the opening kickoff Friday afternoon as the Bearcats cruised to the regional final for the second-straight year.
The Whitesboro football team defeated district foe Paradise 42-14 at Prosper ISD Children's Health Stadium, the Bearcats’ second win against the Panthers this season.
Whitesboro (11-1) will face Brock for the fourth time in two seasons next week.
Paradise (10-3) didn’t score until the final minutes against a great Whitesboro defense.
Whitesboro coach Cody Fagan said the Bearcats came prepared to win.
“(We) played really good defensively,” Fagan said. “Offensively, played really well towards the middle of the game. Early, we had a couple turnovers, a couple things we didn’t really like. Got it cleaned up in the second half. Just really proud of our kids to come out and prepare for a really good Paradise team… Coach (Joe) Koch and those guys do a phenomenal job. Just excited about what our kids did (Friday).”
The Bearcats didn’t waste time taking the lead. Whitesboro junior Maxx Parker caught the opening kickoff inside his own 5-yard line, then broke free down the right sideline to score a 97-yard touchdown 17 seconds into the game. Whitesboro led the rest of the day.
Parker said the immediate score set the tone for the rest of the game.
“Everyone started coming inside, and no one had containment on the outside,” Parker said. “I know that’s my strong suit. I hit the outside, and no one’s going to stop me.”
Parker’s impact on the game wasn’t limited to the opening kickoff. He scored Whitesboro’s final touchdown with a 4-yard run midway through the fourth quarter. He also intercepted a Paradise pass in the third.
Fagan said Parker played well in both games against Paradise.
“He played phenomenal last time we played these guys,” Fagan said. "Today he had, just off the top of my head, I remember the kickoff return. I remember an interception, remember several tackles, several big carries. He must just really like to play those guys.”
Parker’s fourth-quarter score made it 42-0 Whitesboro with 7:42 to play. Mac Harper had a touchdown run and a pass to Brett Donaldson in the first half, making it 21-0 at halftime. Greyson Ledbetter scored two long touchdown runs in the third quarter.
Whitesboro’s defense shut down Paradise until the final 3:10 of the game and intercepted four Paradise passes. The Panthers got a late score, recovered an onside kick and scored again for some late consolation. Paradise tried a second onside kick, but Colton Voge recovered it for Whitesboro, allowing the Bearcats to run out the clock.
Two years ago, Whitesboro missed the playoffs. Now, the Bearcats are headed to the fourth round for the second-straight season.
Parker said the Bearcats’ preparation each week helps them play at an elite level.
“Coaches do a really good job of preparing us on what plays to set up for and what formation to be in,” Parker said. "We trust the game plan going into each game. We trust our coaches and the people next to us. We love everyone on the team, and we would sacrifice our body for every single one of them.”
