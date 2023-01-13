When the Callisburg and Whitesboro boys meet on the basketball court, it often results in a hard-fought, entertaining game.
Friday night was no exception as the Bearcats defeated the Wildcats 64-53 in Whitesboro.
Whitesboro (7-13 overall, 4-1 District 10-3A) won its third-straight game in the series to remain in the district title hunt, but Callisburg didn’t make it easy.
Callisburg (9-15, 1-4) led 27-26 at halftime after sophomore Jake Westerfield beat the buzzer with a layup.
Whitesboro coach Toby Sluder said Callisburg is a good team which Whitesboro has had plenty of good battles with the past few years.
“They move the ball well, very fundamental,” Sluder said. “Coach (Buddy) Adams is doing a good job with those guys, and they got some guys that can shoot and attack the rim and rebound. Overall, they’ve got some pretty good height. I think they probably outrebounded us.”
In the third quarter, Callisburg senior Ty Morrell hit a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats a 35-32 lead. To this point, no team had led by more than 6 points as the two sides traded big shots.
Whitesboro finished the quarter on an 11-1 run, taking a lead the Bearcats would not relinquish. Whitesboro sophomore Max Hinsley went 4-of-4 from the free throw line during this stretch, and sophomore Jacob Knight scored 5 points.
Whitesboro senior Mac Harper said the Bearcats dug deep to go on that run.
“No disrespect towards Callisburg, but we were like, ‘There’s no way we’re about to lose this game to Callisburg,’” Harper said. “We lost it to them my sophomore year back-to-back, close ones last year. We were like, ‘There’s no way we’re going to drop this this time.’”
Callisburg fought back in the fourth, closing the gap to 49-45 and forcing a Whitesboro timeout. The Bearcats came out and grew their lead. The hosts went 7-of-9 from the free throw line the rest of the way and ultimately finished the game on a 7-1 run.
Hinsley led all scorers with 24 points, and Harper followed with 20. Morrell led Callisburg with 18, and senior Colton Montgomery scored 11.
The win is a nice rebound for Whitesboro after suffering a 37-35 loss at No. 7 Ponder. The Bearcats are in third place behind Ponder and Paradise, which are both undefeated in district play.
Callisburg remains in a three-way tie with Valley View and Boyd for fifth, two games behind Pilot Point.
Callisburg coach Buddy Adams said playing this well against a great team on the road is huge for building confidence.
“Coach Sluder does a great job,” Adams said. “He’s been here forever, and those kids play hard for him, and they just execute. They get after you… For us to be able to come in, have the game plan that we want and then be able to execute it and see it work, it tells us that we’ve got our best basketball ahead of us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.