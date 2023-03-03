PROSPER – A halftime buzzer-beater capped a great first half, but Whitesboro’s momentum didn’t last Friday night.
The Bearcat basketball team fell 55-45 to Mineola in the regional semifinals at Prosper High School.
Whitesboro (17-16) led 21-14 at halftime but couldn’t hold on in the second half.
No. 22 Mineola (32-7) took the lead in the third quarter and hit its free throws to close out the win.
Whitesboro coach Toby Sluder said Mineola does some things the Bearcats hadn’t seen this season.
“We hadn’t really seen pressure like that,” Sluder said. “Made a few turnovers there but kept battling. They’re one of the first teams all year that actually tries to play inside-out, kind of like we do… Give them props, big time.”
Bearcat junior Karter Sluder opened the game with a 3-pointer, giving Whitesboro a lead it would hold the rest of the half. Senior Mac Harper beat the halftime horn with a deep 3-pointer, seemingly giving the Bearcats all the momentum heading into the locker room.
Sluder said the only difference in the first and second halves was Whitesboro making more shots in the first.
“We were still playing hard,” Sluder said. “We made more shots than they did, but it’s not just a one-half game. It’s a two-half game, four quarters. We got down where we had to foul to stop the clock, and they didn’t miss free throws. That’s what fundamental teams do to beat you.”
Mineola shrugged off the first half and began the second on a 7-2 run. After Whitesboro senior Kason Williams hit a pair of free throws, the Yellow Jackets continued their progress with a 7-0 run to take their first lead of the night.
Whitesboro senior Jacob Knight gave the Bearcats the lead back on their first possession of the fourth quarter, but Mineola immediately went down the court and took it back, this time for good. Williams hit a 3-pointer with a little more than 2 minutes remaining to cut the lead to 43-41, but Whitesboro got no closer. Mineola shot 12-of-13 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
Sluder said the Yellow Jackets pressured more in the third quarter.
“They’re athletic enough to do it,” Sluder said. “Pressured us off the ball a little more. Can’t crisply run your offense. They’re really good.”
Early in the season, Whitesboro didn’t look like a regional tournament team after starting 0-10. A few months later, after an 11-3 district campaign, Whitesboro took down a strong Paradise team to reach regionals for the first time in three years.
Many of these Bearcats also play for the football team, which has reached the regional final the past two seasons. Sluder said his players have plenty of playoff experience and showed mental toughness to reach both March basketball and December football.
“Nine of these guys right here, that’s their eighth playoff game this year already,” Sluder said. “Four in football and four in basketball. There’s a good chance they might do the same thing to continue on. But we have kids that do a lot of things, and we have great kids.”
