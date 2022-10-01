BOYD – Whitesboro overcame a second quarter hiccup to remain undefeated Friday night.
The Bearcats defeated Boyd 43-8 in their first district road game.
Whitesboro (5-0 overall, 2-0 District 4-3A Division I) remains in a three-way tie for first place with Brock and Paradise two weeks into district play.
Boyd (3-3, 0-2) is tied for last with Pilot Point, but Peaster and Ponder are 0-1.
Whitesboro coach Cody Fagan said the Bearcats relied on the run game.
“(Senior running back Greyson Ledbetter) ran really well,” Fagan said. “O-line opened up a lot of holes for him. I haven’t watched all of it yet, but I would bet that he wasn’t touched until about four to five yards each and every play that he carried the ball, the o-line was doing such a good job on creating a surge.”
Whitesboro scored first on a 1-yard run by Ledbetter and led 7-0 after the first quarter. Boyd responded by taking an 8-7 lead early in the second on a 35-yard pass from Braden McIntire to Carter McClure followed by a 2-point conversion. The Bearcats answered around three minutes later on a 25-yard pass from Mac Harper to Clay Hermes. Whitesboro led the rest of the night.
Ledbetter added a 35-yard touchdown run a couple minutes later, and Harper ran in a 2-point conversion to make it 22-8 at halftime.
Boyd’s touchdown came after stopping Whitesboro on fourth down in its own territory. Fagan said he shouldn’t have gone for it in that situation, but the players responded well.
“Our kids never panicked,” Fagan said. “They just say, hey, it was what it is. We’re going to go out and play the next down like we ask them to. You look up 20 minutes later, and we’ve got a good-sized lead going into the half. So, just proud of the way they don’t ever get in a big panic. They know that they’ve got the ability to do it. They just gotta buckle down and play the next snap.”
Last week against Pilot Point, the Bearcats’ defense had a stellar first half but wasn’t as sharp in the second. The offense had given Whitesboro a big lead, so it didn’t matter.
This week was different. The defense remained strong, shutting out the Yellowjackets in the second half. This was the first time this season Whitesboro allowed no points in a half.
Fagan said Whitesboro went back to the basics in practice.
“Anytime you don’t do something to the level of your expectation, you’re going to be a little harder on that group, a little more demanding,” Fagan said. “So, we went back to the basics with defense all week and controlling our gaps, being team players, trusting your buddy. I think they went out and did exactly that. We did a much better job of setting an edge, which is something we didn’t do at all against Pilot Point.”
Harper ran for three touchdowns and threw two. Ledbetter ran for one.
