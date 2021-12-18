A late three-pointer beat the buzzer Friday night, but it wasn’t enough to finish the comeback.
The Whitesboro boys’ basketball team opened district play with a thrilling 53-52 win against Callisburg in the Bearcat gym.
Whitesboro (8-4 overall, 1-0 District 10-3A) has now won seven-consecutive games. The Bearcats started 1-4 with most of their varsity athletes playing in the football playoffs but have been hard to stop since those players became available.
Callisburg (10-5, 0-1) is still seeking some consistency after losing many of last year’s starters, but the Wildcats showed they can still compete in this district with a strong showing away from home.
Whitesboro coach Toby Sluder said the Bearcats won by playing scrappy defense.
“Sometimes, the shooting percentage isn’t very good,” Sluder said. “They have a lot to do with that. They’re a pretty good team, and so are we. It was just the battle of who makes more shots than the other. We made one more than they did tonight.”
The Bearcats led the entire fourth quarter, but Callisburg didn’t make it easy. Whitesboro led 52-42 after a three-point play from senior Jake Hermes. Callisburg senior Jesse Klein scored the game’s next 7 points to bring the Wildcats within striking distance.
Whitesboro missed six free throws down the stretch, allowing Callisburg to cut the deficit to 52-49. Bearcat senior Torran Naglestad connected on one crucial free throw in the final seconds of the game, making it a four-point game.
Callisburg junior Ty Morrell beat the buzzer with a three-point shot, but Naglestad’s free throw made the difference.
Sluder said the Bearcats got lucky the missed free throws didn’t cost them, but they did enough defensively to still win.
“You have to at that point,” Sluder said. “Good scrappiness right there. Now, we get some time off. These guys haven’t had a whole whole lot of practice yet, so hopefully we can get some more games in the (Leonard) tournament… It feels like we’re pressing a little too much. Action wise and so forth, we need to slow it down a little bit, take a little bit more control of the ball.”
Klein led all scorers with 22 points despite having just 4 at halftime. Callisburg junior Colton Montgomery followed with 11. Naglestad led Whitesboro with 21, and senior Jake Hermes had 15.
Callisburg coach Shad Reed said despite the result, he learned some things about his team.
“We gotta know what we’re made of in district,” Reed said. “I said, ‘What you do tonight is going to send a message to the rest of the district. Is Callisburg for real?’ I think we showed that we’re going to compete for a spot.”
The Wildcats and Bearcats played in a great environment with both fanbases turning up and making noise to support their teams. Reed, a former Whitesboro head coach, said it is hard to beat the Bearcats on the road, but the fans made the game even more enjoyable.
“I told the kids, ‘You’re getting a February atmosphere in December,’” Reed said. “Great crowd, great turnout. It just shows the community supporting their kids… It was a great game tonight. I hated that we came up short, but… I was proud of everybody.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.