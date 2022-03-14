Several area boys' basketball players received all-district recognition this season.

Gainesville, Callisburg, Whitesboro, Muenster and Lindsay had players earn awards. Many others were named to all-district teams.

SUPERLATIVES

District 9-4A

Manager of the year

Bill Cummins, Gainesville

District 10-3A

Offensive player of the year

Jesse Klein, Callisburg

Co-defensive player of the year

Mac Harper, Whitesboro

Co-6th man of the year

Max Hinsley, Whitesboro

District 13-2A

MVP

Grant Hess, Muenster

Offensive player of the year

Dawson Foster, Lindsay

Defensive player of the year

Eli Saucer, Muenster

6th-man of the year

Kane Wolf, Lindsay

Coach of the year

Lynn Cook, Muenster

ALL-DISTRICT TEAMS

First team

Gainesville: Cason Evans

Callisburg: Waymon Gilkey

Collinsville: Carter Scott, Nathan Bocanegra

Era: Weston Griffin

Lindsay: Kirtan Patel

Muenster: Andrew Flaming, Devon Bindel

Valley View: Kyle Stewart

Whitesboro: Torran Naglestad, Jake Hermes, Kason Williams

Second team

Callisburg: Colton Montgomery, Aiden Eugster

Era: Kyle Greer

Lindsay: Stephen Fuhrmann, Yash Patel

Muenster: Colton Deckard

Sacred Heart: Chris Espinoza, Max Ganzon, Seth Swirczynski, Ryan Swirczynski

Valley View: Dalan Smith

Whitesboro: Jace Sanders

All-defensive team

Gainesville: London Daniels

Honorable mention

Gainesville: Daunte Scott, Derrick Massey, Yonas Franklin

Callisburg: Grayson Roberson

Collinsville: Landon Carpenter, Rylan Newman

Era: Cooper Weatherly

Lindsay: Clay Fuhrmann

Muenster: Madix Franklin, A.J. Christopher

Sacred Heart: Weslee Sprouse, Nathan Hesse, Eli Hess

Valley View: Wyatt Huber, Lawson Links

Academic all-district

Gainesville: Bruce Yosten, Yonas Franklin

Callisburg: Jesse Klein, Aiden Eugster, Noland Crawford, Jace Bower, Tripp Hazel

Collinsville: Jagger Goedertier, Colin Barnes, Rylan Newman, Logan Jenkins, Jake Westerfield, Parker Wells

Era: Asa Pascal, Landen Weaver, Cooper Weatherly

Lindsay: Stephen Fuhrmann, Kirtan Patel, Clay Fuhrmann, C.J. Corbell, Yash Patel, Dawson Foster, Hayden Ellender, Cory Metzler, Dayne Meurer, Kane Wolf

Muenster: Andrew Flaming, Grant Hess, Devon Bindel, Reese Hightower, Connor Walterscheid

Valley View: Kyle Stewart, Dalan Smith, Wyatt Huber, Lawson Links

Whitesboro: Mac Harper, Blake Beste, Jace Sanders, Jake Hermes, Max Hinsley, Paul Velten, Greyson Ledbetter

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you