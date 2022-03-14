Several area boys' basketball players received all-district recognition this season.
Gainesville, Callisburg, Whitesboro, Muenster and Lindsay had players earn awards. Many others were named to all-district teams.
SUPERLATIVES
District 9-4A
Manager of the year
Bill Cummins, Gainesville
District 10-3A
Offensive player of the year
Jesse Klein, Callisburg
Co-defensive player of the year
Mac Harper, Whitesboro
Co-6th man of the year
Max Hinsley, Whitesboro
District 13-2A
MVP
Grant Hess, Muenster
Offensive player of the year
Dawson Foster, Lindsay
Defensive player of the year
Eli Saucer, Muenster
6th-man of the year
Kane Wolf, Lindsay
Coach of the year
Lynn Cook, Muenster
ALL-DISTRICT TEAMS
First team
Gainesville: Cason Evans
Callisburg: Waymon Gilkey
Collinsville: Carter Scott, Nathan Bocanegra
Era: Weston Griffin
Lindsay: Kirtan Patel
Muenster: Andrew Flaming, Devon Bindel
Valley View: Kyle Stewart
Whitesboro: Torran Naglestad, Jake Hermes, Kason Williams
Second team
Callisburg: Colton Montgomery, Aiden Eugster
Era: Kyle Greer
Lindsay: Stephen Fuhrmann, Yash Patel
Muenster: Colton Deckard
Sacred Heart: Chris Espinoza, Max Ganzon, Seth Swirczynski, Ryan Swirczynski
Valley View: Dalan Smith
Whitesboro: Jace Sanders
All-defensive team
Gainesville: London Daniels
Honorable mention
Gainesville: Daunte Scott, Derrick Massey, Yonas Franklin
Callisburg: Grayson Roberson
Collinsville: Landon Carpenter, Rylan Newman
Era: Cooper Weatherly
Lindsay: Clay Fuhrmann
Muenster: Madix Franklin, A.J. Christopher
Sacred Heart: Weslee Sprouse, Nathan Hesse, Eli Hess
Valley View: Wyatt Huber, Lawson Links
Academic all-district
Gainesville: Bruce Yosten, Yonas Franklin
Callisburg: Jesse Klein, Aiden Eugster, Noland Crawford, Jace Bower, Tripp Hazel
Collinsville: Jagger Goedertier, Colin Barnes, Rylan Newman, Logan Jenkins, Jake Westerfield, Parker Wells
Era: Asa Pascal, Landen Weaver, Cooper Weatherly
Lindsay: Stephen Fuhrmann, Kirtan Patel, Clay Fuhrmann, C.J. Corbell, Yash Patel, Dawson Foster, Hayden Ellender, Cory Metzler, Dayne Meurer, Kane Wolf
Muenster: Andrew Flaming, Grant Hess, Devon Bindel, Reese Hightower, Connor Walterscheid
Valley View: Kyle Stewart, Dalan Smith, Wyatt Huber, Lawson Links
Whitesboro: Mac Harper, Blake Beste, Jace Sanders, Jake Hermes, Max Hinsley, Paul Velten, Greyson Ledbetter
