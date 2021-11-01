Gainesville celebrated senior night Friday, but Lake Worth celebrated a playoff-clinching victory.
Gainesville fell 43-7 to Lake Worth at Leopard Stadium, thanks to the Bullfrogs outrunning the Leopards.
Gainesville (2-7 overall, 1-3 District 4-4A-1) must now defeat Springtown in the final regular season game to reach the postseason.
Lake Worth (8-1, 3-1) has secured its playoff berth and will face Wichita Falls Hirschi with the district championship on the line.
After a scoreless first quarter, Lake Worth took a 14-0 lead behind two touchdown passes from senior Isiah Hall. Gainesville responded with a 10-yard touchdown run from Jayce Morgan to make it 14-7, but the Bullfrogs scored once more before halftime, then added another 22 points in the third quarter. Neither team scored in the fourth.
Gainesville senior Harrison Dempsey led the rushing attack with 121 yards. Morgan had 99 to go with his touchdown. Sophomore London Daniels threw for 118 yards. Fellow sophomore Jesse Luna caught three passes for 71 yards, and Morgan had three for 49.
Although Gainesville rushed for 265 yards, Lake Worth tallied 324 rushing yards. Junior Damion Moore led the way with 137 yards and a touchdown. Hall threw for 207 yards and four touchdowns, three of which were caught by senior Damirion Polty. Polty led the Bullfrogs with 157 receiving yards. Junior Dominic Alvarez had the other score.
Turnovers played big part in the game. Lake Worth had four, and Gainesville had five. Dempsey intercepted a Bullfrog pass. Morgan, junior Alexis Huerta and sophomore Max Salazar each recovered a Lake Worth fumble. Gainesville could not capitalize on the turnovers after fumbling three times and throwing two interceptions.
