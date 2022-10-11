After two hard-fought sets, Callisburg cruised in the third to win a battle of Lady Cats in Whitesboro.
The Callisburg volleyball team swept Whitesboro 26-24, 25-23, 25-12 Tuesday night.
Callisburg (26-11 overall, 7-3 District 10-3A) has won three of its past four matches with each win coming on the road.
Whitesboro (22-18, 2-8) was competitive for two sets but couldn’t finish off a set win.
Callisburg coach Morgan Roberson said her team had to hustle to keep ahead of Whitesboro.
“I thought that Whitesboro played really well tonight,” Roberson said. “We were just able to come out on top. It’s kind of an intense place to play on a Tuesday night. They’ve got a big crowd. They’ve always got one. So, I’m proud of my girls for pulling through and staying focused.”
The first set was tight throughout. Callisburg started to take control late with a 23-19 lead, but Whitesboro battled back to tie it at 24. Two kills from Abby Pollard clinched it for Callisburg.
Callisburg came out hot in the second and led 6-1 early. Callisburg went on to lead 23-14, but Whitesboro wouldn’t go away. Whitesboro fought off six consecutive set points, and back-to-back kills by Natalie Carpenter made it 24-23. Claire Lewis stopped the comeback with a set-clinching kill to give Callisburg a 2-0 edge.
Roberson said Callisburg fought hard to stop Whitesboro’s late run.
“We refused to let the ball hit the ground,” Roberson said. “We had girls busting their tail and finding holes and swinging away, not being scared. That’s what it takes.”
The third was all Callisburg. The visitors again pulled ahead early, leading by as much as 7-1. Unlike the prior set, Whitesboro didn’t make a late push. Callisburg finished the sweep on a Laura Hernandez ace.
Pollard said Callisburg played well coming off a tough loss to Ponder, especially in the third.
“I think we gained a lot of confidence going into the third set,” Pollard said. “We finally realized that we wanted to take care of business.”
Pollard led Callisburg with 13 kills, followed by Lewis and Hernandez with eight apiece. For Whitesboro, Addisen McBride had nine kills, followed by Carpenter with six.
Callisburg played just two road matches in the first half of district. This was the first of four-straight away from home. Trips to Paradise, S&S and Boyd are up next, and all will provide a challenge.
Roberson said winning on the road against Whitesboro is good experience ahead of those tough trips.
“I want to see us continue to work hard,” Roberson said. “We got three really big games coming up. All of them are must-wins. We have Paradise on Friday, another tough place to play in. We’ve got to stay focused and get the job done.”
