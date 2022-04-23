BULLARD – The Callisburg boys’ golf team is headed to the state tournament for the second-straight year after winning the Class 3A Region 2 tournament April 18-19.
The Wildcats won the championship at Oak Hurst Golf Course in Bullard by shooting 654 over two rounds. Troup took second with a 688, and Ponder finished third at 718.
J.J. Walsh led Callisburg with a 161, which was tied for fifth-best individually. Kaige Daughrity was right behind at 162. Boo Moerschell shot 165, Kaden Bullock 166, and Bennett Wells rounded out the team at 192.
The Wildcats will compete at the Class 3A state tournament May 9-10 at Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin. Callisburg took second at state last year.
The Lady Cats also competed in the regional tournament, playing April 20-21. Callisburg just missed the cut for the state tournament by finishing in fourth with an 842, three strokes behind Maypearl. Gunter won the tournament by shooting a 702, and Mineola finished second with a 798.
Libby Ballard led the Lady Cats with a 181. Meg Morris shot 203, Gabby Bitsche shot a 213, Maycee Talley turned in a 245, and Marissa Payne finished with a 260.
