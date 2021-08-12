Football scrimmages have begun, and Callisburg is welcoming Collinsville to town Friday afternoon.
The Wildcats and Pirates will open with a period of scripted series. Varsity and junior varsity will alternate with each series. The scrimmage will finish with a live quarter, varsity only.
Callisburg coach Eddie Gill said he wants to see the Wildcats get better when they face Collinsville.
“We’re looking for effort, always getting after folks,” Gill said. “Trying to not have as many mistakes as possible. We don’t gameplan for it or anything like that. It’s a practice for us, but it’s good because it’s against somebody else, get to see new faces, that kind of thing. We’re just mainly wanting to see effort and seeing who’s going to get after it.”
The Wildcats have an experienced squad this year with nine starters returning on both offense and defense. Gill said every player will get plenty of snaps, but the more experienced players will get fewer so the coaches can see what the younger guys can do.
Collinsville is in a different position. The Pirates have a young team with only four offensive starters and six defensive starters returning. There is one senior on the roster.
Collinsville coach Garrett Patterson said this scrimmage will be a good opportunity to figure out which players can separate themselves in a game situation.
“We’ve got starters, but it’s not like it’s a one-two thing,” Patterson said. “It’s like a 1A-1B thing, especially with our wide receivers. We’ve got so many kids that can play. So, that’s going to be a deal where we can rotate some kids in a lot more often… We just want to see what we’re really dealing with. I think we’ll get a good look.”
Patterson said there are some positions where he and his coaches have a pretty good idea who is going to start, but there are about four to five where they want to see how the players perform in a game before making any final decisions.
“I don’t care what anybody says,” Patterson said. “Practice is not going to be at the volume, intensity of a game. That’s one thing that I think we’ll get to see very, very well on Friday.”
Beyond figuring out who will start when the regular season begins, Patterson said he is also looking to see mistakes be corrected.
Gill said though Callisburg has most of its starters back, there are always starting spots up for grabs throughout the preseason and the scrimmages.
“Every practice, every scrimmage, there’s always evaluation,” Gill said. “I love what Coach (J.D.) Henderson says to our offensive line. He says, ‘I evaluate you on every rep, every day.’ That’s kind of the same way that we’re looking at the scrimmage.”
The Wildcats and Pirates will start their scrimmage at 6 p.m in Callisburg.
