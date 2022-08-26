A late touchdown drive by the visitors halted Callisburg’s comeback efforts Friday night.
Callisburg dropped its football season opener 28-13 at home to Pilot Point.
Pilot Point (1-0) senior Collin Lynch sealed the game with a two-yard touchdown run with 1:16 to play. He rushed for 29 yards on Pilot Point’s final drive after not previously touching the ball.
The score put an end to the Wildcats’ comeback hopes, which weren’t unfounded. Callisburg (0-1) trailed 21-0 at halftime but scored on two of its first three second-half drives. Colton Montgomery put Callisburg on the board with a two-yard quarterback sneak in the third quarter, then hit AJ Cowger for a 42-yard score in the fourth.
Callisburg coach Eddie Gill said the Bearcats were the more aggressive team in the first half.
“We played on our heels,” Gill said. “Hats off to them. They came out with a great game plan and did well. But I think that was probably the difference. Second half, I thought we competed well and got after them, but you can’t dig a hole that deep.”
Callisburg found itself trailing after a slow start. Pilot Point scored on its first two possessions, but the Wildcats’ defense stepped up afterward. Pilot Point went three and out on its next two drives before a Callisburg fumble set the Bearcats up in good field position, of which they took advantage.
Callisburg got a fourth down stop and forced another quick punt in the second half before Lynch sealed it late.
Gill said the Wildcats’ defense played more aggressive after the first two drives.
“They were huge up front,” Gill said. “You could tell, they were big kids up front… I think the difference is that we started coming off the ball defensively and kind of holding the line of scrimmage, allowing our linebackers to do some things.”
Holliday was the only team last year to hold Callisburg under 33 points, but the Pilot Point defense had a strong outing. Moving the ball wasn’t a problem, as Callisburg only went three and out once. The Pilot Point defense forced two fourth down stops, including a second half play where the ball was measured inches short of the line to gain. Both stops occurred in Pilot Point territory, thwarting potential scoring opportunities.
Gill said Pilot Point’s defense has speed, but their scheme was what gave Callisburg the most problems.
“It’s a little bit hybrid kind of defense,” Gill said. “You’re not used to seeing that week in and week out. We got practice against it for a week, and then rain comes on Monday, so we don’t get really any practice on Monday. Tuesday was all slippery, and it’s hard to practice on Tuesday. I’m not trying to make any excuses. They have a good scheme, and we just didn’t execute well against it.”
