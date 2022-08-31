On a wild, back-and-forth Tuesday night, one last momentum swing cost Callisburg one of its final non-district home matches.
The Callisburg volleyball team fell 3-1 to Anna, with the Lady Coyotes winning 25-21, 13-25, 30-28, 25-20.
Callisburg (19-6) led by as much as 17-9 in the fourth set after an insane third, but Anna battled back to win it and clinch the match.
Anna (12-11) ended the set on a 11-1 run, a microcosm of the night.
Callisburg coach Morgan Roberson said volleyball is a game of momentum, which this match illustrated.
“We talk about momentum all the time and starting a chain reaction,” Roberson said. “We had some good, and some negative. It goes the same way. We talk about all the time; it takes one good thing to make two good things to make three good things. It works the same way with negatives. We try to prevent that, but obviously, it happens.”
After the teams split the first two sets, the third set turned into a wild affair. Anna dominated early, leading by as much as 15-7. Callisburg fought back with a 4-0 run, then an 8-1 run to tie the game at 19. Anna pulled back ahead 23-19, but the Lady Cats rallied to tie it.
The next few minutes were an astonishing display between two teams fighting for the pivotal 2-1 match lead. Abby Pollard had two critical kills for Callisburg during this stretch, and Claire Lewis had another. In the end, an ace serve by Anna’s Ava Harmeier clinched it, 30-28.
Roberson said she feels good about her team despite this result but pointed out non-district games don’t matter come district play.
“They’re just warmups,” Roberson said. “Tonight, I’m frustrated, but it doesn’t matter. The ones that matter start next week, and so, that’s kind of what we talked about. We have to move on. We adjust. We get better and get prepared for those ones that do count.”
Callisburg’s lone set victory was by far the most dominant of the night. After Anna built a 7-4 lead, Callisburg went on an 8-0 run. Peyton Eiland started the run with a kill, then Maddie Burt had a strong series of serves including four aces.
Anna recovered briefly before a service error gave the ball back to Callisburg, starting a 7-0 Lady Cats run. Abby Pollard served two aces during this run, and Laura Hernandez scored a pair of kills.
Callisburg finished the second on a 3-0 run with two kills from Jaydyn Schneider and an ace by Lexi Woolsey.
Hernandez led the Callisburg offense with 18 kills, followed by Pollard with 12. Roberson said both have grown into important players for Callisburg.
“Laura, I’m really, really proud of her,” Roberson said. “She’s turned a corner this year. Last year as a freshman, she was kind of hesitant and reserved. She’s really grown into her own. Abby, she’s just an all-around. We couldn’t do it without her. She gets first and third touch most of the time. She’s just somebody that’s really reliable.”
