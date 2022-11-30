An emphatic slam dunk got the crowd on its feet Tuesday night, but great defense won the game.
The Callisburg boys’ basketball team defeated Era 56-33 to earn its first home win of the season.
Callisburg (2-2) played shutdown defense in the second half to pull away.
Era (2-3) played the Wildcats close in the first half, even leading in the second quarter, but the Hornets fell behind and couldn’t recover.
Callisburg coach Buddy Adams said the Wildcats executed their press defense better in the third quarter.
“Since probably Thanksgiving break as we prepared for this, we talked about coming out and pressuring and being the aggressor,” Adams said. “Not letting other teams dictate pace… Tonight, it wasn’t so much people trying to pressure us. It was us trying to find that gear to play with the effort defensively to get after people.”
Callisburg led 25-24 at halftime, having taken the lead just before the break on a 3-pointer by junior Waylon Walker.
The Wildcats scored the first 18 points of the second half, turning a tight game into a more lopsided affair. Callisburg outscored the Hornets 21-2 in the third quarter. The fourth quarter was closer, but the game was decided.
The biggest cheer of the night came midway through the third quarter as Callisburg was beginning to pull away. Callisburg senior Ty Morrell threw down a powerful dunk over an Era defender, setting off a monstrous roar from the crowd.
Morrell said he didn’t realize the defender was under him until he finished the play.
“I just remember getting the ball at half, and then pushing it,” Morrell said. “I saw two Era kids. I was like, 'Well, might as well try…’ It’s kind of luck, because it’s my first dunk ever. It felt really good, though.”
The first half was much more competitive than the second. The teams traded the lead early, but a Morrell 3-pointer gave Callisburg a 17-13 lead after the first quarter. He hit another to begin the second, but Era answered.
Hornet junior Jack Jones hit a 3-pointer of his own, starting an 11-0 Era run which put the Hornets ahead 24-20. Morrell broke the run with a 2-pointer, and Walker’s late 3 gave the Wildcats a halftime lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Era coach Andrew Brockman said the Hornets played well in the first half, but the second half showed some areas needing work.
“We played more our game (in the first half),” Brockman said. “We didn’t let the pressure get to us very much. We really made some good passes, made some good decisions. Coach Adams did a good job getting them out in the second half and getting there to be more pressure on us, and we didn’t handle it well at the beginning. That’s something we have to figure out as we go through the year is how to deal with that pressure.”
Morrell led Callisburg with 14 points, followed by sophomore Jace Bower with 12. Era senior Caleb Newton led the Hornets with 11.
