A flurry of powerful hits proved too difficult for Callisburg to overcome.
The Lady Cats fell 3-0 to Boyd on Tuesday night in Callisburg. The Lady Jackets won 25-18, 25-17, 25-20.
Boyd (6-0) continues to dominate, having yet to lose a set in district play.
Callisburg (5-3 District 10-3A) had good stretches of play, but not enough to keep up with the top team in the district.
Callisburg coach Morgan Roberson said the Lady Cats needed more consistency.
“I feel like we had spurts of greatness,” Roberson said. “But we handed them too many freebie points. Now, they definitely earned several. They have a lot of talent over there, but I feel like we gave them too many freebies.”
The third set was the most competitive of the night, but Boyd had built an early lead and managed to hold on. The Lady Jackets led 10-5 in the set before the Lady Cats got back into the game. Boyd scored the final two points to close out the match, but the teams alternated scoring for 12 consecutive points prior to that.
Roberson said the Lady Cats played a little better in the third set than in the first two.
“We made some adjustments with our block,” Roberson said. “Trying to do the best we could to try and shut down their best girl. We did that a few times, and I think that’s probably a momentum-changer.”
The first two sets were a bit more one-sided, but Callisburg had stretches of control during them. The Lady Cats scored nine of the final 14 points in the first, but the Lady Jackets had built an insurmountable lead and held on.
In the second, Callisburg got back into the set with a 9-4 run, but Boyd responded with a 6-1 run to close it out.
Roberson said Boyd’s power hitting is one of the main things that make the Lady Jackets so tough to beat.
“They’ve got three or four girls that can just crush on the ball,” Roberson said. “We don’t have that. Our strength is defense and serve receive, and that’s what we tried to play to. Their strengths are definitely hitting.”
Roberson said the Lady Cats need to play with more consistency, but they need to show it in practice before they can do it in a match against top competition.
“We’ve got to be able to be tough when things get hard,” Roberson said. “Got to improve our mental toughness a little bit.”
