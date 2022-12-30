The Callisburg girls and Collinsville boys finished the Holiday Classic strong Friday by winning the bronze brackets.
The tournament ran Wednesday through Friday at Callisburg. The bronze brackets consisted of teams which finished third in their respective pools to start the tournament.
Callisburg won the girls’ bronze bracket, which also included Gainesville, Sacred Heart and Pilot Point. Collinsville won the boys’ bracket against Callisburg, Valley View and Era.
The Callisburg girls (8-11) fell 36-25 to Muenster JV and 41-30 to Howe in pool play but went 2-0 in bracket play. The Lady Cats faced a district opponent, Pilot Point, in their first bracket game. Callisburg entered the game on an eight-game losing streak but dominated the Lady Bearcats 66-13.
Sacred Heart (10-10) fell 49-31 to S&S and 46-29 to Era in pool play but reached the bronze championship game by knocking off Gainesville 56-27.
This set up the Lady Cats and the Tigerettes for a thrilling game. Callisburg dominated early, but Sacred Heart roared back.
With the Lady Cats leading 44-43, Callisburg sophomore Laura Hernandez appeared to be fouled while shooting. No foul was called, and Callisburg drew a technical foul by protesting. Sacred Heart freshman Bella Walterscheid sank both free throws to put Sacred Heart ahead by 1.
Hernandez later got a pair of foul decisions to go her way, and she hit two free throws to retake the lead. Sacred Heart had chances to win at the buzzer but couldn’t convert as the Lady Cats won 46-45.
Callisburg coach Toni Leverett said the Lady Cats have been in a slump since starting the year 6-3, but this game showed they are getting their early-season rhythm back.
“Sacred Heart put up a good fight and came back solid in the second half,” Leverett said. “We could have easily laid down and gave them the game, but we kept fighting. We were in some hard plays defensive-wise, but we pulled it out.”
Gainesville (2-19) lost 70-24 to Collinsville and 76-19 to Nocona in pool play before falling to Sacred Heart, but the Lady Leopards ended the week on a high note by defeating Pilot Point 39-33.
Lady Leopards coach Frederica Studamire said her players grew a lot in this tournament.
“We talked about our turnovers,” Studamire said. “We talked about taking better care of the ball, pushing the ball up the floor, getting back on defense. Each game, they gave me that.”
Callisburg had a chance to sweep the bronze bracket titles, but the boys fell short against Collinsville.
The Pirates (4-7) opened the week with a 72-48 loss to Pilot Point and a 65-38 loss to Sanger. Collinsville rebounded to knock off Valley View 60-52, booking a spot opposite the Wildcats in the bronze title game.
Collinsville kept Callisburg at arms’ length throughout the game en route to a 70-58 win, finishing the week 2-2.
Pirates coach Amos Davidson said he felt good about his team’s performance in the Classic.
“You never know how you’re going to come out in the first couple games of a tournament,” Davidson said. “We did some things good in those first couple of games, but we also did some stuff that wasn’t very good. But these last two games against Valley View and then Callisburg, I felt like we’re starting to shoot the ball and move the ball well and take care of it a whole lot better.”
Callisburg (9-11) fell 64-47 to Lindsay and 53-45 to Fort Worth Trinity Valley in pool play before playing one of the best games of the tournament against Era.
The Wildcats led 33-24 after the third quarter, but Era came back. Era junior McCray Swofford tied the game at 41 with a baseline jumper with under a minute to play, and the game went to overtime. Callisburg won 45-43 after Era missed a pair of shots at the buzzer.
Callisburg finished the week 1-3 after losing to Collinsville. Era (5-14) dropped games to Sacred Heart, 64-34, and Fort Worth Country Day, 54-29, in pool play before the overtime heartbreaker against Callisburg.
Era then faced Valley View (11-9) to close out the week. The Eagles reached this game after losing 43-30 to the Red River Rattlers and 39-32 to Muenster in pool play before their defeat in bracket play to Collinsville.
Valley View prevailed 52-38 against Era to avoid going 0-4 in the tournament. Eagles coach Landon Hendrix said it was important to finish the week strong ahead of a district game against a good Ponder team.
“We cleaned some things up defensively,” Hendrix said. "Coming out of Christmas break, we were pretty sloppy, not disciplined defensively and making some silly turnovers. We really talked about it and looked at our film and showed the guys what we were doing wrong, and we fixed a lot of things today. I was proud of their effort and their attitude today.”
