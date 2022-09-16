CORINTH – A Callisburg golfer won the Denton Guyer Invitational on Monday as the Wildcats had a strong showing at Oakmont Country Club.
Boo Moerschell shot a 70 to claim the tournament championship. J.J. Walsh tied for second at 73. Kaige Daughrity shot a 76, and Tripp Hazel shot a 96. Callisburg finished third as a team with a 315 despite being shorthanded due to illness, one shot behind Frisco Wakeland.
Callisburg was the smallest school of the 20 participants, most of which were 5A or 6A. A total of 112 golfers played.
“The hard work these fellows have put in over the summer is really showing up in their scores,” Callisburg boys’ golf coach Randy Romines said. “This should be a special year.”
