With high school football practice beginning in two weeks, summer workouts are reaching their late stages for Texas schools.
Callisburg athletes have been working hard all summer like any other team to get ready for the season. This will be coach Eddie Gill’s third season in charge, but he has 30 years of experience as a head coach behind him.
He said he has learned to focus on the fundamentals first.
“The thing that you learn as you do things more, is that the little bitty things, the simple things, the things that you can control, those are the things that you need to work on more than anything,” Gill said. “Right now, it’s about strength and conditioning. It’s about learning the basics of our play book, all those kinds of things. Let’s not go crazy and try to reinvent the wheel.”
The Wildcats have improved rapidly in Gill’s short time in charge. Callisburg is coming off a 9-2 season which saw the Wildcats tie the school record for regular season wins.
Senior linebacker and full back Colton Simpson has seen Callisburg at its lowest and at its best. He said he has confidence in his team because of how they have worked this summer.
“I don’t think it’s what we’ve done,” Simpson said. “I think it’s how we’ve done it. We do a good job of doing simple things real well and real hard, and that’s what makes us different from other people.”
Simpson and the other seniors were freshmen when Callisburg went 0-10 in 2019. Gill took over the next year, and the Wildcats went 5-6 in his debut season before last year’s district runner-up campaign.
Simpson said beyond focusing on fundamentals, another key to Callisburg’s success is how hard the athletes work.
“We’ve been busting our tails out here in this 104 heat, but everybody does it,” Simpson said. “So, it’s really going to come down to who puts it in during two-a-days and who can put in on the field… We know that it ain’t about talent. It’s about just how hard we go, and we go harder every year. Every summer we push it more and more. So this year, we just pushed that wall back further, and hopefully we can have a couple extra games on our season.”
Each of the seniors played varsity last season, and most did so as sophomores. They have seen every step of Callisburg’s growth over the past few years. They learned from the upperclassmen before them and are now guiding the younger players.
Gill said this senior class is small but reliable.
“It’s not a huge group,” Gill said. “There’s only about eight or nine of them, but boy, they’re good leadership, and they lead by doing. I can remember when I first got here during that spring when everything shut down with the pandemic and all that kind of stuff, you could see that those freshmen were hungry, didn’t like that they didn’t have some success, and then the pandemic hit. So, they have really overcome a lot to get where they are.”
Callisburg opens the 2022 season at home Aug. 26 against Pilot Point.
