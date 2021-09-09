Another all-Cooke County matchup takes place Friday night as Callisburg welcomes Lindsay to Wildcat Stadium.
Callisburg (2-0) is coming off its best two-game start to a season since 2015 but faces a tough challenge in its home opener.
Lindsay (1-1) is looking to bounce back after a tough road loss to Muenster last week.
While the Wildcats are off to their best start in six years, coach Eddie Gill said there is still room for improvement.
“I’d feel a lot better if we’d start out a little bit quicker,” Gill said. “Both games have been pretty ugly in the first, then we kind of figured things out, played well towards the end, but we’ll take wins any time we can get ‘em.”
This will be the fourth-straight season the Knights and Wildcats have met. Lindsay won the past three games, but Lindsay coach Jeff Smiley said this isn’t the same Callisburg team.
“They’re a much-improved team,” Smiley said. “They’re year two in the Coach Gill system, and they’re an experienced team now. I believe they have nine (starters) back on each side of the ball. Anytime you have that many kids back and they’ve been in a system for two years now, you’re going to be better. Can’t help but be better. That’s evident in the film that we’re watching. They’re a very solid football team right now.”
Quarterback Colton Montgomery and receiver Colton Simpson lead the way on offense for the Wildcats. Montgomery had a big game in the Wildcats’ 36-10 win against S&S Consolidated. He was involved in every Callisburg touchdown, throwing four and rushing for one. Simpson caught three of Montgomery’s touchdown passes, including two in the second quarter.
Gill said he likes the effort Montgomery and Simpson give and how well they work together.
“If you ask them, they’d probably say, ‘Oh yeah, we’re just like reading each other’s minds,’ or something,” Gill said. “There’s plenty of room to improve, though. I hope that we can continue to improve, and then also, not just Colton Simpson, but get a few more other ones involved in the passing game.”
The Knights are led by starting quarterback Kolt Shuckers. He missed the Muenster game last week but is expected to be back in time for Callisburg. As valuable as Shuckers is, Gill said he sees more than one player stand out on film.
“If I’m watching them on their defense, I really like the way they attack the line of scrimmage on their defensive front, and their linebackers come in and clean everything up,” Gill said. “Offensively, I like the way they come off the football. They’re very aggressive, kids run hard, receivers run good routes, so there’s lots of things to like, for sure.”
The last time the Wildcats started 2-0, they ended up winning their first six games. To push for that again, they will need to get past Lindsay. Gill said the key for Callisburg is to play a clean game and take advantage of mistakes.
For Lindsay, Smiley said nothing changes each week.
“It always goes back to winning in the trenches, and we have to get back to that on both sides of the ball,” Smiley said. “Offensively, I think with Kolt coming back, hopefully (we) can throw it a little bit. That’ll help us in the run game… You gotta take care of the football. You got to block and tackle, and it’s really a simple game in that regard.”
