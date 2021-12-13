All-state
Lindsay (2A): Tatum Fleitman, Abby Hellman
Callisburg (3A): Abby Pollard
Academic All-state
Lindsay (2A): Madison Reiter
Callisburg (3A): Ashtyn Huddleston, Logan Noller, Nicole Wilson
Updated: December 13, 2021 @ 4:38 pm
