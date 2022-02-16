Callisburg opened softball season victorious in a high-scoring affair.
The Lady Cats run-ruled Gainesville 23-8 in three innings Tuesday night in Callisburg.
Callisburg (1-0) put up double digits in each of the first two innings before walking it off in the third.
Gainesville (0-1) did well offensively, but errors and free bases caused the game to get out of hand.
Callisburg coach Will Rupert said he hopes to build on this opening day performance.
“I think we hit the ball really well,” Rupert said. “Obviously, we’d like to not give up walks. That was one of our major goals coming in. Overall, Mikayla Cain having her first varsity start of the year was phenomenal. Got in there, got the jitters out of the way early. And then of course, that late-inning home run, that was huge.”
Callisburg led 21-4 after the second inning, and the 15-run rule was in play. Gainesville extended the game with a 4-run top of the third, but the Lady Cats got the two runs they needed to end the game. Mikayla Cain hit a lead-off home run, and each of the next four hitters reached base to walk it off.
Rupert said the win gives him confidence in his team, though there is still room for improvement.
“Offensively, I feel very confident that we’re a ball club that can hit,” Rupert said. “We play in a phenomenal district that’s got some great pitchers, and so it’s going to be an excellent challenge for us. Defensively, we’re going to make routine plays. We want to do a better job about staying around the strike zone and getting up in the counts early, and great things will happen. We got a good chance for some really good things to happen for us.”
Cain led the Lady Cats offensively, hitting 3-for-3 with 4 RBIs and 4 runs. Nicole Wilson hit 4-for-4 with 2 RBIs. Abby Pollard and Ashtyn Huddleston also had 2 RBIs each.
Cierra Lopez hit 1-of-1 with 3 RBIs for Gainesville. Kennedy Dodson hit 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs and 3 runs. She led off the second inning with a triple.
Rupert said this game was a good start, but he hopes to see his team continue to grow in the coming weeks.
“We worked off those first-game jitters,” Rupert said. “Now, it’s just a matter of building on it. Just build some momentum. We’re going into a tournament this weekend where there’s going to be some excellent competition. (Can’t) get complacent in any way, shape or form, but just getting ready to go out there and play softball the way we know how.”
Gainesville led 3-0 after the top of the first inning following RBI singles from Natalie Gutierrez, Cynova Laney and Mattie Amaro. The Lady Leopards got two of the first three Callisburg hitters out to start the bottom of the first, but the Lady Cats’ bats woke up.
When the first inning finally ended, Callisburg had scored 11 runs on six hits. Cain hit an RBI single and a 2-RBI single in the frame, and Pollard hit a 2-RBI triple. Gainesville got a run back in the second, but Callisburg added 10 in the bottom half.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.