Callisburg picked up a confidence-boosting win in advance of its district opener coming up Friday.
The Wildcats defeated Gainesville 66-40 Tuesday night in Callisburg in a non-district contest.
Callisburg (10-4) got back in the win column after dropping its last game in the Poolville tournament over the weekend.
Gainesville (6-12) kept it close in the first quarter, but the Wildcats dominated the rest of the night.
Callisburg coach Shad Reed said the Wildcats fought through some fatigue after playing in the tournament.
“We’ve come off playing four games,” Reed said. “Our kids, with the COVID year last year, they’re not used to the tournaments. We’re still kinda a little dead-legged right now. I felt like we responded. We got a big game Friday night. We needed a little confidence-booster going into that one.”
Callisburg opened the second half with an 18-0 run and ultimately held the Leopards to 5 points in the third quarter. The Wildcats led 52-25 going into the fourth. Gainesville outscored the Wildcats 15-14 in the fourth quarter thanks in large part to a trio of three-pointers by junior Isaiah Rodriguez, but the game was long decided.
Reed said the Wildcats made some halftime adjustments to pull away in the second half.
“I thought we played well enough in the first half,” Reed said. “We extended the lead. That three was big at the end of the half to push it to double digits. I always talk about that third quarter. It’s an important quarter. It kind of defines the second half.”
Gainesville scored the first points of the night, but Callisburg took a 4-2 lead shortly after. The Leopards tied the game twice in the quarter, but Callisburg sophomore A.J. Cowger gave the Wildcats a 10-2 lead to end the first. Callisburg led the rest of the way.
Reed said the Wildcats handled Gainesville’s defense well.
“I knew they were going to pressure us,” Reed said. “They have some athleticism. I felt like we took care of the ball. We took chances, and we started seeing the floor, finding the open man. Those are the things that we’ve been stressing in practice. I felt like that’s what we did a good job of, just finding that open man, handling the pressure.”
Callisburg senior Jesse Klein led all scorers with 24 points. Cowger followed with 10. Gainesville sophomore Dedaunte Scott led the Leopards with 10.
Klein said the Wildcats were angry about losing their prior game, but they came together as a team to pick up a home win. District play is up next with a game at Whitesboro on Friday night.
“I think we’re ready,” Klein said. “We got some tweaks to make, but I think we’re there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.