A Callisburg senior made her college athletic plans official Friday morning.
Haily Bass signed a national letter of intent to run track at LeTourneau University surrounded by family and teammates in the Callisburg High School library.
Bass said this has been a goal of hers since seventh grade.
“I love running,” Bass said. “Even if I wasn’t going to college to run, I would keep running. When I went to this college, I just knew this is where I’m meant to go to keep improving not only my running but run with a team that I know was going to turn into family.”
The YellowJackets are an NCAA Division III program which competes in the American South Conference. LeTourneau is an interdenominational Christian university in Longview.
Bass said she chose LeTourneau because the coaches and runners made her feel like family.
“The people on the team were asking, ‘Can she join practice now? Can she run with us now?’” Bass said. “‘OK, we can’t make you legally run, but can you run to the car? Just see how fast you are, we just happen to time you.’ They were just nice and funny, and (I) felt welcome there.”
Bass plans to compete in the 400-meter, 200-meter and pole vault. LeTourneau may also have her try other events such as the 800-meter or some relays.
Lady Cats track coach Morgan Roberson said Bass is already prepared to step into the college ranks with her high school senior season still in front of her.
“I have coached lots of athletes, and she is the No. 1 hardest-working, most dedicated to her craft athlete, hands down,” Roberson said. “She’s wanted this. She deserves this. It’s wonderful to see her hard work pay off and for her to get to do this at a different level.”
Track is largely an individual sport outside of the relays, but Roberson said Bass is a wonderful teammate. Roberson once asked Bass to run the 800-meter at a meet. While it is not necessarily Bass’ strength, she agreed to try it to help the team.
“She’ll do anything you ask her to do,” Roberson said. “We try to make track as team as possible, because it does get individual rap. But we want to win track meets, and she’s willing to do anything she can to help us score points so that we can.”
Bass said the Callisburg track program taught her about working for the team and what it is like to have a team be family.
“You have to do everything to your best ability and to show through character, not just your running,” Bass said. “It’s not just skill. It’s not just talent. It’s who you are as an athlete and just overall person.”
