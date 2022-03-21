A Callisburg senior took the next step in his football career Monday morning.
Rowan Brown signed his national letter of intent in the Callisburg High School library to play for Southwest Baptist University.
Brown said he hasn’t chosen a major yet, but he is going to work hard no matter what.
“It’s an amazing school,” Brown said. “Has an amazing football program. They’re looking for a new leader. It’s a good school and fits me… They had a semi-successful year (this season), and they’re looking to just keep on building.”
Brown is set to play nose tackle for the Bearcats. He was named Lineman of the Year for District 6-3A-2 and earned honorable mention all-state honors from the Texas Sportswriters’ Association.
Callisburg coach Eddie Gill said Brown is unusually versatile for a lineman.
“Usually, when you look at a big kid, you don’t say that,” Gill said. “He was a big guy that could move, and so we played him just about everywhere on the defensive line. Then, he played guard and tackle and was probably our most dependable, reliable and probably the best lineman that we had over the past couple of years.”
SBU is an NCAA Division II program in Bolivar, Missouri. The Bearcats play in the Great Lakes Valley Conference with schools from Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. SBU went 4-7 in 2021 with a 3-4 conference record.
Callisburg had a rough season Brown’s sophomore year, but he was one of the upperclassmen who helped lead the Wildcats to the playoffs the past two years. Callisburg is coming off a 9-2 season which saw the Wildcats place second in their district.
Gill said SBU is excited to get Brown, and not only because of his football talent.
“(He is a) great teammate, good leader,” Gill said. “Just one of those kids that comes around just every so often that you’re just proud to have them on the team, be a captain on the team. Always has a servant heart, so that’s what we like.”
Brown has seen a lot of change at Callisburg. Beyond going from 0-10 to 9-2 in two years, he played under two coaches during his high school career. He said Callisburg has helped prepare him for SBU.
“It’s been an adventure,” Brown said. “From having Coach (Gary) Jack to start out with, and then Gill coming in and just changing the program. It’s changed me as a person… to be a better person. He’s done amazing things.”
Brown said playing for SBU will be challenging, but he is ready.
“It’s going to be hard,” Brown said. “But you bust your tail and just give it 100 percent, and I think I’ll be fine.”
