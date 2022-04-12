A Callisburg senior made his college plans official a week after helping the Wildcats win a district championship.
Kaden Bullock signed Tuesday morning with Murray State College in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, for golf.
Bullock said Murray State is a great junior college close to home, and he is looking forward to the higher level of competition.
“The tournaments are going to be a lot better,” Bullock said. “It’s going to be a lot tougher. It’s going to get me prepared to go (Division I) afterwards.”
Murray State plays in the National Junior College Athletic Association. Bullock said he hopes to play at the Division I level after his time with Murray State, but he doesn’t have any particular schools in mind yet.
Callisburg coach Randy Romines said Murray State is a good fit for Bullock.
“It’s perfect right now,” Romines said. “He’s kind of a late bloomer and didn’t have the scores to look at DI or DII right now. But two years up there, I think he’ll come down very quickly, and he’ll have a chance to fulfill one of his dreams, and that’s to go play at a bigger level school.”
Bullock placed sixth overall at the District 10-3A golf tournament March 30 and April 4 by shooting a 160 in two rounds. Last year, he was part of Callisburg’s state runner-up team and placed 13th individually at state.
Romines said Bullock has been an integral part of the Wildcats’ success, but Bullock is more than a good golfer.
“Around here, we talk about team all the time,” Romines said. “It’s not individual, because they have to work so hard, and you have to be a team when you get out of golf in everything you do, whether it’s in a job or in marriage or whatever. We preach to the kids, teamwork’s important. He’s come right in. He’s become a really good teammate.”
Although Bullock has his college plans set, his high school career isn’t done quite yet. Bullock and the Wildcats will compete at regionals April 18-21, hoping to return to the state tournament May 9-10.
Bullock said Callisburg has gotten him prepared to play college golf, but there is one thing left to do.
“I want to win a state championship as a team,” Bullock said. “It’s been the goal all four years. I think we can do it this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.