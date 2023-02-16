One Callisburg senior is taking his love of running to east Texas.
Patrick Burt signed with East Texas Baptist (ETBU) for cross country and track. Callisburg recognized him Thursday in the high school library.
Burt said he chose ETBU because it felt like a good community.
“I think that I was being called there, mainly because I would like to further my knowledge in Christian ministry so I can become a youth pastor,” Burt said. “When I came there for the tour, to college visit, they were all really welcoming, and I really liked the culture and environment there.”
Burt has attended Callisburg ISD schools since fourth grade. He started running cross country and track in seventh grade. He ran on the varsity cross country team all four years of high school.
Callisburg cross country coach Chet Baker said Burt is one of the hardest workers he has coached.
“He just gives it all,” Baker said. “Every meet and every practice, he helps encourage the young runners, also. He’s going to be missed, his leadership and his hard work and attitude. Always smiling at practice, even if it’s bright and early and you don’t feel like you’re going to want to run. He just pushes beyond that. He’s the ultimate competitor and perfect athlete if you’re a coach.”
ETBU is an NCAA Division III school in Marshall. The Tigers compete in the American Southwest Conference, primarily with other Texas schools. In addition to running cross country at ETBU, Burt plans to run the 400m dash and relays for the track and field team. ETBU may also have him run some of the longer distance events.
Burt said adjusting to the college level will be challenging, but his time running for the Wildcats has helped prepare him.
“I think it’s prepared me just to be able to be ready and to have a good mindset into going into cross country and track,” Burt said. “Coach Baker really made it really fun and made me actually want to push myself harder to be able to become successful.”
This past fall, Burt helped lead the Wildcats to the state cross country tournament for the first time. Callisburg finished 15th as a team. Burt finished third among Callisburg runners.
The Wildcats finished third in both the regional and district meets to qualify for state.
Baker said ETBU is a perfect fit for Burt.
“Oh, he’ll be fine,” Baker said. “I think that momentum (from making it to state) is going to continue in college, and he’s going to excel well there… It’s a smaller school, and he’ll fit right in.”
