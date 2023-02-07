After helping lead Callisburg to the second round of the playoffs, one Wildcat senior is staying close to home to play college football.
Colton Simpson signed with Southeastern Oklahoma State. The Wildcats recognized him with a ceremony Tuesday in the Callisburg High School library.
Simpson said several people from the area have gone to Southeastern, and he has heard a lot of good things about it.
“Everyone loves it,” Simpson said. “I went to their camp over the summer, and they were very persistent. I loved their camp. It was better than all the big camps I went to. They really just gave me my first opportunity, so with them doing that, that’s all I needed for me to go.”
Simpson has been a big part of Callisburg’s rise the past few years. Simpson helped the Wildcats reach the playoffs each of the past three seasons after a four-year absence.
Callisburg coach Eddie Gill said Simpson is a player who will be hard to replace.
“The greatest thing about Colton is, he loves the grind,” Gill said. “He’s one of those kids that enjoys the workout, enjoys the weight room, enjoys the practices. That’ll translate into success on the field for him there. He’s been a natural leader here all the way from sophomore, junior and senior.”
Southeastern, located in Durant, Oklahoma, plays in the Great American Conference (GAC). The GAC features NCAA Division II schools from across Oklahoma and Arkansas.
Simpson said he feels what he learned at Callisburg will translate well to the college level.
“They run pretty much the same defense,” Simpson said. “My speed is going to help me a lot with keeping up with the new talent, because those dudes are physically more gifted than high schoolers, so my speed and just my mindset is going to help me a lot when I get up there.”
Simpson was a two-way star for Callisburg but will play linebacker for the Savage Storm. This past season, he was named District 6-3A Division II co-defensive MVP and first team full back.
Gill said playing Simpson on defense is a good choice by Southeastern.
“I think that he has a lot more room to grow and to be a contributor on the defensive (side),” Gill said. “You could put him on the offensive side, and he’d be a player for you. But on the defensive side, I think he’ll be a stud for them. He’ll run to the ball well. He’s going to be physical at the point of attack. He’s a great tackler, and he can cover. He’s going to be a good addition to anybody’s defense.”
Going to Southeastern means Simpson won’t be far away. Durant is just an hour or so from Callisburg, making it easy for family and friends to come see him play.
Simpson said staying so close to home was important to him.
“I can’t miss a home-cooked meal.”
