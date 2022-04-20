Callisburg boys’ basketball coach Shad Reed announced Monday he is stepping down to take the head job at Gordon ISD.
Reed has been the Wildcats’ coach the past two seasons. In his first campaign, Callisburg went 28-1, claiming its first district championship in 57 years. The Wildcats reached the regional quarterfinals.
Callisburg went 47-15 in Reed’s two years in charge, reaching the playoffs both seasons.
Reed’s new team, Gordon, plays in Class 1A and finished 11-12 this past season.
