The final score didn’t go Callisburg’s way Tuesday night, but the Lady Cats showed they can hang with anyone in their deep district.
The Callisburg volleyball team fell 3-1 at home to Boyd, with the Lady Jackets winning 25-17, 27-25, 18-25, 25-23.
Callisburg (23-10 overall, 4-2 District 10-3A) won a set against Boyd for the first time since Oct. 2, 2020, by winning the third.
Boyd (25-8, 6-0) had swept Callisburg in their previous three matchups.
Callisburg coach Morgan Roberson said the Lady Cats fought hard against a great opponent.
“The toughest thing about them, really, is the fact that they are Boyd,” Roberson said. “They’ve got this tradition that they win volleyball games, and they’ve worked really hard for that. Us even just taking a set off ‘em is trying to break the mold and the pattern that’s been set.”
Early in the third set, Boyd was on pace to sweep Callisburg once again. The Lady Jackets led 10-4 before a service error sparked a massive Callisburg comeback.
The Lady Cats went on a 15-4 run with contributions from various players. Abby Pollard served four aces and had two kills in this stretch. Boyd battled back somewhat to make it 22-18, but two kills from Peyton Eiland and an ace from Makayla Stokx finished the win.
Roberson said Boyd struggled in the third, but Callisburg had something to do with it.
“They made some mistakes, and we gave them opportunities to make mistakes,” Roberson said. “That’s what we talk about. When we send them free balls, they’re going to be swing at us. So, we’ve got to figure out a way to fire away at them so that we’ve got a better chance at scoring.”
Callisburg closing out the third set with a lead was a big step after letting the second slip away. The Lady Cats led 20-13 but let Boyd back in it. Callisburg served set point up 24-20, but the Lady Jackets finished on a 7-1 run to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
Boyd started the fourth with an 8-4 lead, forcing a timeout. Callisburg clawed back into it late but couldn’t finish the comeback.
Pollard and Laura Hernandez led the Callisburg offense with nine kills each, followed by Eiland with eight.
The Lady Cats’ two district losses have come to undefeated Boyd and one-loss Ponder, which lost 3-2 to Boyd. Ponder swept Callisburg the first time they met, but Roberson said playing this well against Boyd gives the Lady Cats confidence they can hang with the district’s best when they meet again.
“I’m feeling strong about (the Lady Cats),” Roberson said. “They give me grey hair sometimes because they’re off and they’re on, but they’ve molded together really well. We’re still young.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.