Callisburg dominated on homecoming after an early mistake.
The Wildcats’ football team defeated Honey Grove 36-7 Friday night at Wildcat Stadium to stay undefeated with one non-district game left.
Callisburg (4-0) remains on track for its best start to a season since starting 5-0 in 2015.
Honey Grove (1-3) scored first but was shutout the rest of the game.
Callisburg coach Eddie Gill said the Wildcats played well after the early Warriors touchdown.
“I thought defensively, we played real well,” Gill said. “Offensively, I thought we ran the ball well. Had little struggles in our passing game, but overall, I thought we played pretty good. Pretty clean, no turnovers. Gotta clean up some penalties, but other than that, I thought we played pretty good.”
Honey Grove opened the game by returning the opening kickoff to the Callisburg 19-yard line. Three plays later, junior Hudson Stroud found freshman Levi Beavers for a touchdown, putting the Warriors up 7-0.
The lead didn’t last. On the following possession, Callisburg senior Brayden Trammell broke free for a 20-yard touchdown run to tie the game. In the second quarter, senior Jake Pollard gave Callisburg the lead with a 21-yard run. Pollard then ran it in again for the two-point conversion. The Wildcats added 21 second-half point as they pulled away.
Gill said he liked how his team responded to trailing early.
“Football’s a back-and-forth game,” Gill said. “You can’t get your head down. So yeah, they jumped back, scored on our next drive. I was proud of the way they bounced back.”
The closest Honey Grove came to scoring after its early touchdown came in the third quarter. From their own 40, the Warriors broke free with a screen pass, but Callisburg senior Carl Moore made a touchdown-saving tackle at the 6-yard line. On the next play, Moore forced and recovered his second fumble of the game, and Honey Grove didn’t get that close to scoring again.
Gill said Moore probably had the best defensive performance. He also pointed to his offensive line and kicker.
“Our offensive line, that might have been one of their better nights,” Gill said. “We got pressured a little bit in our passing game, but our run game was really solid. We rushed for almost 400 yards… I thought Domingo Mata, our kicker, did an excellent job of placing the football. We did give up the one long return, but that really wasn’t his deal. He really placed the ball well, and then had a couple of good pooch kicks, and he was perfect in the extra point deal.”
Callisburg scored all its touchdowns on the ground. Trammell finished with two, while Pollard, Kolton Rohrbough and Kayden Molina each had one.
Gill said Callisburg’s confidence is about where it needs to be as the Wildcats continue to have their best start to a season in six years.
“There’s kind of a strange mix,” Gill said. “You don’t want them to be overconfident, but you do like for your players to have the confidence that they’re getting better and playing better as a team. I think they understand that we haven’t arrived by any means, but that we are getting a little bit better every week. Hopefully, that will continue to improve.”
