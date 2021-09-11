Greyson Thurman sent the crowd into a frenzy as he crossed the goal line.
The junior’s fourth-quarter touchdown catch lifted the Callisburg football team past Lindsay 33-27 Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.
Callisburg (3-0) remains undefeated, continuing its best start to a season since 2015.
Lindsay (1-2) led 27-19 but could not hold off the fourth-quarter comeback.
Callisburg coach Eddie Gill said it was great to see his players finish the game in the manner they did.
“Us coming back down two scores, to come back in the fourth quarter was huge,” Gill said. “Really proud of the kids for playing hard and making plays and making stops. Lindsay’s stinking good, and we made one stop right when it counted.”
With 1:03 left in the game, the game was tied at 27. Callisburg started its drive from its own 26-yard line after a Lindsay punt. On second down and 15, junior quarterback Colton Montgomery threw deep and connected with Thurman, who was down at the 50. After spiking the ball, Montgomery connected with junior Colton Simpson at the 26.
One play later, Montgomery found Thurman again for a 26-yard go-ahead touchdown after the defender slipped, leaving Thurman wide open with 29 seconds remaining.
Lindsay got the ball as far as its own 43 on the resulting drive, but a Hail Mary pass was knocked down on an untimed down as the Wildcats held on to win.
Montgomery said the final drive was nerve-wracking, but the Wildcats stepped out confident.
“Anytime we come to that situation, every single one of my coaches tells me to just stay calm and collected and play the game of football,” Montgomery said. “I did, and we went up 33-27.”
Thurman’s impact on the game was felt before his two big catches on the final drive. With 2:35 to play, Montgomery connected with Simpson for an 84-yard touchdown. Thurman ran the ball right on the two-point conversion and powered his way into the end zone to tie the game.
On the resulting Lindsay drive, a deep pass from senior Kolt Shuckers looked to be on target to a receiver behind the defense for a touchdown, but Thurman got his hands up and deflected the ball, potentially saving the game for Callisburg.
Gill said Thurman is one of several underrated Callisburg players.
“We got several kids that can make big plays,” Gill said. “Greyson’s one of those. A lot of times, somebody else could forget about him. We actually purposefully called his number… The long pass, we set trips away from him. We wanted to single him up because we knew he’d go get the ball. Real proud of him.”
Montgomery threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another, all in the fourth quarter. Simpson and Thurman each had a touchdown grab. Seniors Carl Moore and Brayden Trammell each had a rushing score.
For Lindsay, junior Dawson Foster rushed for two touchdowns. Seniors Ivan Reyes and Clay Furhmann each rushed for one.
As for Lindsay, after an undefeated season a year ago, the Knights have lost two of their first three games.
Coach Jeff Smiley said the Knights need to grow up as a football team.
“You gotta be ready to go to work next week,” Smiley said. “It doesn’t get any easier. We’re young in spots, and our young guys have to grow up. Hopefully, this game will make us better. I feel like we’re better this week than we were last week. I’m very proud of our effort. We played really, really hard. I thought our effort was great, we just, in the end, gotta find a way to make some plays.”
