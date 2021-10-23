Carl Moore scored a trio of touchdowns to lead Callisburg to a big road victory Friday night.
The Wildcats took down Wichita Falls City View 46-6 with a dominant rushing attack, securing an important district win.
Callisburg (7-1 overall, 2-1 District 6-3A-2) rushed for 362 yards in a big bounce-back performance after suffering its first loss a week ago.
City View (3-5, 1-2) amassed just 192 total yards as the Wildcats’ defense kept the Mustangs from keeping the game competitive.
Callisburg coach Eddie Gill said the Wildcats played with great intensity.
“(We) played with a lot of passion, a lot of effort,” Gill said. “Defensively, very proud of how we played. City View’s an explosive football team, and we held them just under 200 yards of total offense, very pleased with that. Offensively, we were pretty efficient in both phases, running and passing.”
Moore, a senior, found the end zone twice in the first quarter and once in the second, pushing Callisburg to a 30-0 lead. Junior quarterback Colton Montgomery chipped in with a 50-yard touchdown strike to junior Colton Simpson. The duo also connected for two two-point conversions, and Montgomery rushed for a third.
City View finally reached the end zone 34 seconds before halftime on a 39-yard pass from Jordan Petty to Kendrick Gipson, Jr. With a dominant lead, Callisburg coasted to victory in the second half. Montgomery rushed for a touchdown in the third, and sophomore Kayden Molina did the same in the fourth.
Gill credited his defense with good tackling.
“City View’s really athletic and chippy,” Gill said. “We let them get loose from us a couple of times, but by and large, we had really good tackling, and then we ran the ball well.”
Moore led the Wildcats with 19 rushes for 151 yards and three touchdowns. Montgomery rushed 19 times for 115. Montgomery completed five of 10 passes for 120 yards.
Gill said Moore ran hard against the Mustangs.
“There was a lot of yards after contact,” Gill said. “He’s not a very big guy, but he ran with a lot of authority, so I like seeing that from him. He ran well.”
Callisburg started the year 6-0 before losing to Holliday last week. Gill said he was worried about how the Wildcats would respond, but they quickly dispelled his concerns.
“We played hard against Holliday,” Gill said. “Holliday’s just a really good football team. Just came up short, and so I was really worried about having a fog, being in a funk, but we jumped right out there. Held them to three and out, got the punt, had about a 65-, 70-yard drive in about two or three minutes. It was real efficient, so I knew then that we were back focused and ready to play.”
Nothing is official yet, but this win puts Callisburg in great position to finish in the top half of the district. City View is the only team of the three behind the Wildcats in the standings with a district win. Callisburg also controls any tiebreaker with two of those teams. Next week’s game against Henrietta will have significant implications for the final district standings and playoff seeding.
