Callisburg 10, FW Benbrook 5
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS – The Callisburg tennis team defeated Fort Worth Benbrook in the bi-district round of the Class 4A playoffs Tuesday at the North Richland Hills Tennis Center.
The Wildcats entered the playoffs as the third-placed team from District 10-4A following a hard-fought win against Whitesboro in the regular season finale. Callisburg advances to the area round to face Whitney. Whitney finished fourth in 11-4A and knocked off 12-4A champion Dallas Pinkston in the first round.
The area round match is set for 9 a.m. Friday at Boswell High School.
Whitesboro 10, Ranchview 1
ANNA – The Whitesboro tennis team knocked off Carrolton Ranchview in the bi-district round of the Class 4A playoffs Tuesday at Anna High School.
The Bearcats, who finished fourth in District 10-4A, defeated the 9-4A champions to advance. Whitesboro will face Keene in the area round. The Chargers defeated Dallas Roosevelt 18-1 in the first round.
The area round match is set for 9 a.m. Thursday at the North Richland Hills Tennis Center
