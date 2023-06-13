Another school year has come and gone, and high school athletes in the Gainesville area continued to excel in 2022-23.
This year’s Year in Review will be presented in two parts. Part one will feature Gainesville, Callisburg, Valley View and Whitesboro. Part two will be published in Saturday’s edition.
Callisburg and Whitesboro each won a state championship this year, while Gainesville and Valley View took big steps forward as they build for the future.
The Callisburg boys’ golf team won the Class 3A state championship, setting new 3A records for lowest first-round score and lowest total score. This was the Wildcats’ first golf title.
The Callisburg boys’ cross country team reached the state meet in the fall, and the Lady Cats sent an individual to state, Tehya Lang. The Wildcat football team reached the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2015 after its second-straight second-place district finish.
Just across the county line, Whitesboro continued to be one of the top 3A programs in the state. The girls’ cross country team brought home a state championship a year after the boys had done the same.
Olivia Hildebrand returned from the state track meet with a silver medal after placing second in girls’ discus. Meanwhile, Mya Gillum once again represented Whitesboro at the state wrestling tournament.
Two Whitesboro teams reached regional finals. The football team made its second-straight trip to the regional final as part of an 11-2 season. The softball team won 24-straight games and a district title before reaching the fifth round.
Both basketball teams won playoff games, with the boys reaching the regional tournament.
Gainesville’s first school year under new athletic director Neil Searcy was one of the school’s best in years. Almost every team accomplished something it hadn’t in a long time.
The boys’ soccer team led the way by reaching the regional tournament for the first time since 2015. The football team won its first playoff game in nine years, and the boys’ basketball team made the playoffs for the first time in the same span.
The boys’ track and field team won its first district title in 20 years, and the boys’ cross country team finished second in its district. The baseball team made the playoffs for the first time in 30 years.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Leopards broke playoff droughts in volleyball and softball while sending two girls to the state track meet.
Valley View is still adjusting to the move to 3A, but the Eagles showed a few signs of progress this season. The boys’ cross country team made it to state. The football team bounced back from going 0-10 in 2021 to finish 3-7 this season, including a win over a playoff-bound Alvord team.
The baseball and boys’ basketball teams both improved their win totals this season, as well. The Eagles go into next season with a new athletic director, Rocky Smart, who will look to continue building on the foundation Valley View built this year.
In all, the four largest schools in the local area have plenty to celebrate after this season, but all four will be looking to keep improving for years to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.