Callisburg 15, Whitney 4
FORT WORTH – Callisburg defeated Whitney at Fort Worth Boswell on Friday to advance to the regional quarterfinals for the second consecutive year.
This is Callisburg’s second season competing in UIL team tennis, and the Wildcats have reached the third round both years. Callisburg fell to Anna, a district opponent, in this round last year. The Wildcats will try again this year against another district foe, Frisco Panther Creek. Panther Creek finished second in District 10-4A this year, while Callisburg finished third. Panther Creek defeated Fort Worth Western Hills and Alvarado, a district champion, to reach this point.
The regional quarterfinal match is set for 2 p.m. Monday at Celina.
Whitesboro 10, Keene 0
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS – Whitesboro beat Keene on Thursday at the North Richland Hills Tennis Center, sending the Bearcats to the regional quarterfinals.
Whitesboro knocked out a district champion in the first round, and the Bearcats will need to do so again to continue their season. This time, the opponent is the champion of Whitesboro’s own district, Anna. The Bearcats finished fourth in 10-4A, so Anna will present a big challenge. Like last year, all four teams from 10-4A reached the third round, but only two can advance. Whitesboro will look to redeem last year’s loss in this round to then-district foe Melissa.
The regional quarterfinal match is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday at Celina.
