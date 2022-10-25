Callisburg celebrated its two senior volleyball players Tuesday night, so it was fitting one of them scored the match-winning point in her final home game.
The Lady Cats swept Valley View 25-7, 25-9, 25-16 in the Callisburg gym in the regular season finale.
Callisburg (28-13 overall, 9-5 District 10-3A) clinched third place with the win as the Lady Cats turn their focus to the playoffs.
Valley View (3-37, 0-14) finished its season fighting to the end in the final set.
Callisburg coach Morgan Roberson said the Lady Cats played well with the playoffs looming.
“I felt like we played our game,” Roberson said. “We were consistent and focused and got the job done the way we were supposed to.”
After Callisburg won the first two sets comfortably, the Lady Cats were on track to do the same in the third with a 17-8 lead. The Lady Eagles stepped it up a little, perhaps not wanting their season to end just yet. The teams traded points until Callisburg led 24-13.
Valley View fought off three match points. Lexi Hawkins broke Callisburg’s serve with her third kill of the night, then Adleigh Boaz served back-to-back aces.
One of Callisburg’s two seniors, Abby Pollard, scored one last kill on her home court to halt the rally and clinch the win.
After the match, Callisburg held senior night festivities, recognizing seniors Pollard and Jaydyn Schneider. Roberson said they have meant a lot to the program.
“Both of them are multi-sport athletes and (are) carrying the weight of not only themselves, but their teammates,” Roberson said. “They’ve really done a great job for Callisburg athletics.”
Laura Hernandez led the Lady Cats’ offense with nine kills. Pollard and Claire Lewis each had six, followed by Peyton Eiland with five.
Hernandez said the Lady Cats played well in their final home game.
“We had a lot of energy compared to last time,” Hernandez said. “It was an important night for us, so I think we did good.”
Callisburg will now turn its attention to the playoffs. The Lady Cats have advanced to the third round each of the past two years and will look to make another run this season. First up is a date with Duncanville Village Tech at Denton High School on Nov. 1.
Hernandez said the younger players want to play well for their seniors.
“They’re very important to all of us,” Hernandez said. “Abby and Jaydyn are such important leaders to us, and they play a big role on our team.”
As for Valley View, this season has concluded, but the Lady Eagles have no seniors on the roster. With everyone coming back next year, including four juniors who will be seniors, next year’s squad should be much more experienced.
