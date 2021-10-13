A pair of area schools kicked off the team tennis playoffs this week.
Whitesboro and Callisburg both qualified for the playoffs from District 10-4A. The Bearcats took third in the district, while Callisburg finished fourth.
Whitesboro opened its postseason run Monday. The Bearcats defeated Fort Worth Western Hills, runners-up from District 9-4A, 10-3 in the bi-district round. Whitesboro will now face Whitney in the area round at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Richland Hills Tennis Center. The Wildcats finished fourth in 11-4A but took down 12-4A district champion Dallas Pinkston.
Callisburg upset District 9-4A champs Carrollton Ranchview 10-2 Tuesday in Carrolton. This was the Wildcats’ first ever team tennis playoff match. Callisburg will face Godley in the area round at Arlington Tennis Center at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Godley finished third in 11-4A and defeated North Dallas in the bi-district round.
