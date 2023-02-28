SHERMAN – Muenster hit some big shots Tuesday night, but it wasn’t enough as the lead slipped away in the final minutes.
The Hornet basketball team fell 43-39 to Ivanhoe Sam Rayburn in the regional quarterfinals at Sherman High School.
Muenster coach Kyle Cavitt said the Rebels did the simple things better.
“The road to success and the road to failure are basically the same,” Cavitt said. “The difference is the little things. Hats off to Coach (Duncan) Hudson and those guys, man. They did a great job of executing down the stretch and doing the little things right.”
Muenster (23-9) led 37-32 after its first possession of the fourth quarter but didn’t score from the field again.
No. 24 Sam Rayburn (29-6) outscored the Hornets 11-4 in the fourth to advance.
Muenster senior Devon Bindel tied the game at 39 with a pair of free throws with 2:20 to play. Sam Rayburn senior Drew Dickey hit a layup to put the Rebels back in front, and his team hit a couple of free throws to ice it.
Cavitt said the Rebels didn’t do anything special in the final two minutes.
“They just kept doing what they did,” Cavitt said. “They worked to get the ball inside. They got themselves to the free throw line. They just executed down the stretch. That was the difference. I felt like they were able to finish, and we just faltered a little bit here and there.”
Although the fourth quarter wasn’t Muenster’s best offensively, the Hornets connected on eight 3-pointers during the first three quarters. Brody Tyler, a junior, led the Hornets with 12 points, all from the deep shot.
Bindel and junior Seth Stoffels followed with 9 points each. Stoffels hit three 3-pointers, while Bindel made one.
Cavitt said the Hornets knew they would need some outside shots against the Rebels’ defense.
“We knew coming into the game that it was going to be tough sledding trying to get the ball into the paint, just because of what they do,” Cavitt said. “They pack it in. They do a great job with their zone (defense).”
This completes Cavitt’s first year as a head coach. His first head job came with a program accustomed to winning district titles and making playoff runs, perhaps not the easiest place to start.
The rookie head coach’s Hornets navigated a tough, deep District 13-2A and emerged district champions. They matched last year’s playoff run by reaching the third round for the second-straight season.
Cavitt said despite Muenster’s tradition, he didn’t feel like others put any pressure on him to win.
“I probably put more pressure on myself than anything,” Cavitt said. “Just because I know the history of Muenster. I know how successful that they’ve been, and just me as the person that I am, I don’t ever want to let the community down. I don’t want them to have a reason to not be proud of what we’ve done… I care about these guys so much, and I want them to be successful.”
Sam Rayburn advances to face No. 21 Tolar in the regional semifinals.
