PROSPER – Muenster couldn’t recover from a rough third quarter Tuesday night and fell in the third round of the playoffs.
The Muenster boys’ basketball team lost 53-43 to Celeste in the regional quarterfinals at Prosper High School.
No. 22 Muenster (28-4) hadn’t lost since Dec. 28, a 17-game winning streak.
The Hornets led 23-16 at halftime, but the Blue Devils dominated the third quarter 20-3. Muenster sophomore Brody Tyler hit the 3-pointer just before the buzzer, but Celeste had taken a 36-26 lead.
Muenster fought back with 17 points in the fourth, but the Blue Devils matched it and earned their spot in the regional tournament.
Hornets senior AJ Christopher led Muenster with 12 points, and senior Grant Hess led with 12 rebounds.
After a first-round exit last year, the Hornets had a tremendous season. Muenster went undefeated in district play to claim the title and made the third round.
