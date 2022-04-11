Collinsville avenged its lone district loss Monday afternoon with a dominant offensive showing.
The Collinsville softball team defeated Lindsay 17-2 in three innings in Collinsville.
Collinsville (14-8-1 overall, 9-1 District 10-2A) has now beaten every team in the district at least once. The Lady Pirates’ lone loss came March 16 in Lindsay.
Lindsay (9-9, 7-2) had not previously been held to fewer than 12 runs in district play. The Lady Knights scored 22 at home against the Lady Pirates.
Collinsville coach James Ramsey said he felt the Lady Pirates had something to prove against Lindsay.
“First time around, we didn’t play real well,” Ramsey said. “They got the better of us, so we were really motivated to come out here and play well today. Proud of the way the girls played.”
Collinsville scored 16 runs in the first inning, 14 of them earned. The first four hitters in the lineup appeared at the plate three times in the inning. Audrey Miller led off with a walk, then scored on an RBI double by Shelby Derzapf. She later scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 2.
The Lady Pirates then loaded the bases for Audrey Light, who walked in the go-ahead run. The next five hitters either walked or singled to bring home more runs.
In total, the first 14 Collinsville hitters reached base before an out was recorded, at which point Collinsville led 12-2.
Ramsey said he was proud of Collinsville’s hitting.
“We were being patient at the plate and making them throw strikes,” Ramsey said. “When we did get good pitches, we came up with some big hits. Like I told the kids, hitting’s contagious.”
The Lady Pirates loaded the bases in the second but didn’t score. Collinsville completed the run-rule win in the bottom of the third when Derzapf led off with a single, moved to second on a wild pitch, then scored on a walk-off RBI single from Devyn Elvington.
Derzapf pitched for Collinsville. She allowed 2 runs on five hits. She struck out three hitters and walked none. She also led the offense, hitting 4-for-4 with 4 RBIs and 3 runs.
Lindsay got both its runs in the first inning. Kyla Metzler hit a two-out, 2-RBI double to score Corinn Schully and Carli Cornelison, giving the Lady Knights a 2-0 lead. From there, Derzapf retired six of the last eight batters she faced.
Collinsville’s win keeps the Lady Pirates tied for first with Muenster while knocking Lindsay to third. Both teams will play Muenster again, so all three are still in contention for the district title. Collinsville will close the regular season at Muenster in a rematch of Collinsville’s 8-7 win March 29.
Ramsey said he likes Collinsville’s position late in the season as the Lady Pirates push for the title.
“We just gotta keep working,” Ramsey said. “I just tell them, we gotta just come out here and grind every day and work, and just have fun while we’re out here. Stay loose and have fun. If you make a mistake, pick each other up and keep going.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.