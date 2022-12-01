Collinsville extended its season with a hard-fought win last week, but the Pirates will now face their toughest challenge to date.
The Collinsville football team will play Albany in the Class 2A Division II Region 2 final Friday at Mineral Wells.
No. 7 Collinsville (12-1) is making its first appearance in the regional final since 2009, though that was a third-round game at the time. The Pirates’ last fourth-round game was in 2000.
No. 6 Albany (11-2) won the region last year and looks to do so again.
Collinsville coach Garrett Patterson said Albany will be the best team the Pirates have played this season.
“They have it all,” Patterson said. “They’ve got size, speed, power. They’re a very physical football team. They’ve got it all. It’s going to be a very, very tough test for us this week.”
The Pirates have defeated several big-name programs this year, including Muenster, Santo and Windthorst. Collinsville must go through another in Albany to reach its first state semifinal since 2000.
The Lions beat Windthorst in this game a year ago before losing to eventual state champion Stratford in the semifinals. This year, Albany lost a pair of challenging non-district games but has dominated each of its past eight. Last week’s 35-18 win against No. 4 Wink was the closest game during this stretch.
Collinsville doesn’t have Albany’s recent history of success, but the Pirates have played a tough schedule and come out mostly unscathed.
Last week, Collinsville rallied back from a 21-6 deficit against Windthorst to reach this game. Patterson said trailing doesn’t bother his players, even against a good team.
“It’s nice to have that,” Patterson said. “It’s kind of like having an extra gear in your back pocket always. If you need to reach in there, you know you can reach to it, usually. I don’t think we’re going to be able to do that nearly as much this week. We’re going to have to be able to stay within striking distance of them. That’s going to be very crucial in the game just because they are such a good football team.”
The Lions haven’t allowed more than 18 points in a game since September and have held their playoff opponents to 13.6 points per game. Meanwhile, Collinsville’s offense is averaging 40.5 points per game, 34.6 in the playoffs.
Patterson said the key to scoring will be staying on schedule.
“You really gotta stay in manageable down and distance,” Patterson said. "You’d really like to be third down and 3, something where you feel very comfortable throwing it or running it where you’re not kinda one-sided by throwing the ball. That way, they can pin their ears back, get those big defensive linemen running after your quarterback.”
Neither team has lost to a fellow 2A Division II opponent this season. Their three combined losses have come to larger schools, all of which won district championships. Cooper, the only team to beat Collinsville, and Hawley, which beat Albany, are both 13-0 and playing in 2A Division I regional finals this week.
