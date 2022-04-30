BOWIE – An impressive pair of outings by the opposing pitcher brought Collinsville’s softball season to an end.
Collinsville fell to Petrolia 3-1 Thursday and 6-1 Friday in a bi-district sweep at Bowie High School.
Collinsville (15-11-1) averaged 13.3 runs per game in district play, but the Lady Pirates couldn’t solve Petrolia’s ace.
Petrolia (14-11) turned to pitcher Addi Elledge in both games. In 14 combined innings, she allowed two runs on three hits. She struck out 25 batters and walked five between the two games.
Collinsville coach James Ramsey said his team made some good plays, just not enough.
“We didn’t execute as well as we would’ve liked,” Ramsey said. “Saw some good things in spurts, but we didn’t hit the ball anywhere near well enough to win a series. That was definitely a big difference in the series is we didn’t hit well.”
Elledge started off both games by striking out all three hitters in the first inning. She retired Collinsville in order three times in each game.
Ramsey said Elledge kept Collinsville’s offense in check by enticing hitters to swing and miss.
“(Elledge) did a good job of getting us to chase a lot of pitches out of the zone,” Ramsey said. “Got ahead on us early, then made us chase. We need to be more disciplined at the plate in those situations, but hats off to her. She hit her spots and got us to chase when she needed to.”
Game one was a pitcher’s duel with neither team scoring more than one run in an inning. Audrey Light drove in Collinsville’s lone run Thursday with an RBI single, scoring Devyn Elvington. It cut the deficit to 2-1, though Petrolia would add an unearned run later in the game.
Game two was different. Petrolia scored 5 runs in the first two innings, though just 2 were earned thanks to a pair of errors. Collinsville bounced back from the rough start and shut out Petrolia four of the remaining five innings.
Collinsville scored its lone run of game two in the fourth. Tessa Vannoy hit a one-out triple, then scored on an RBI groundout by Addisyn McDonnell.
Shelby Derzapf pitched both games for Collinsville. She gave up 4 earned runs in 14 innings, picking up 11 strikeouts and three walks. She did not walk any batters in game two.
The first-round exit may not be the way Collinsville wanted to end the season, but there were no seniors on the team. With every Lady Pirate returning next year, there is reason for optimism going forward.
Ramsey said having everyone back next season is big thanks to the experience they will have.
“It’s all a growing process that you go through,” Ramsey said. “I feel like this team really grew from the beginning of the year to now. Just proud of the growth I’ve seen.”
