The Collinsville Pirates trailed as the first half ended Friday night, but there was something more important to discuss at halftime.
Collinsville boys’ basketball coach Eric Johns is retiring after this season. Friday nights’ game against No. 24 Muenster was the final home game in his 28-year coaching career.
Halftime lasted longer than usual for this game. Instead of going straight to the locker room to discuss strategy, the Pirates took a seat as a team in the middle of the court. Johns stood with them, surrounded by numerous former players of his from multiple schools who came to celebrate their coach as he was honored by Collinsville.
Johns said it meant a lot to him.
“I had so many of my ex-players come back,” Johns said. “It means the world to me to have all these people here. That’s why I do this.”
Johns has been the Pirates’ coach the past three seasons but has been in the area since 2005. He previously coached at Gainesville, Howe and Callisburg. Players from all three schools attended.
Although the Pirates lost the game, the post-game atmosphere was dominated by smiles. Current and former players alike lined up one after another to get a picture with Johns. It was as if the paparazzi had descended upon North Texas as everyone wanted a moment with the man of the hour.
Johns said the relationships he built with his players over the years are what stands out most about his career.
“All of these people that were here, they didn’t have to (come),” Johns said. “I had one travel six hours. Couple more traveled two or three. Everyone took time out of their busy schedule to come out and see me, and I still keep up with a lot of these guys. That’s why I do it. It’s all about the relationships.”
Collinsville is headed to the playoffs, so Johns has at least a couple games left. The year before Johns arrived, the Pirates won two district games and hadn’t been to the playoffs since 2014. Collinsville is 5-6 in district play this season with one game to go, and the Pirates are about to make their second-straight playoff appearance.
Johns said he hopes he can go out as more than just a playoff participant.
“We made the playoffs for the first time last year,” Johns said. “It’d been a while. Now, I’d like to go out with at least one playoff win. That’s our goal.”
The Pirates have just one senior, so the next coach will have an experienced roster with every returning starter back.
In the meantime, Johns gets one last run with them. He tested them with a tough non-district schedule, and he said he has a lot of confidence in these players after seeing them improve throughout the season.
“I love these guys,” Johns said. “I’ve watched them come a long ways. I couldn’t be happier with my career. Better bunch of guys to go out with.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.