PROSPER – Players, coaches and fans spent most of Friday afternoon inside waiting for better weather, but two long delays didn’t stop Collinsville.
The Pirate baseball team defeated Era in a regional quarterfinal series at Prosper High School, winning 10-0 Wednesday and 7-0 Friday.
Collinsville (28-5-1) advances to the regional semifinals for the second-straight season.
Although Era (19-11) fell short, this was the deepest playoff run in Hornets history.
Storms came through the area Friday, making it difficult for the teams to play the second game of the series. The game was scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., but a lengthy lightning delay pushed the start back until nearly 6.
After around 40 minutes of baseball, the game had to be delayed in the bottom of the third inning as more lightning entered the area. The game resumed just over an hour later and was not interrupted by weather again.
Collinsville junior Rylan Newman said the delays were tough on the players.
“It really tires you,” Newman said. “You just gotta focus mentally. It just wasn’t very good… I think it took us a little bit to get back in the groove, warm up a little bit more.”
During both delays, many people waited inside Prosper’s indoor practice facility. Parents sat and talked while kids played with footballs and soccer balls to keep occupied. Players from both teams periodically got up and played catch, and the teams used the indoor facility to warm up after the second delay to get play resumed quicker.
The second delay could have been especially difficult for the pitchers, but both starters stayed in the game. Collinsville coach Derrick Jenkins said his pitcher, Logan Jenkins, wouldn’t have continued after the delay if not for the indoor facility.
“We kept him throwing him in there,” Jenkins said. “Having the indoor where you’re at here helped a ton so he could kind of throw the whole time. If you’re in a bus, you probably don’t come back. You probably don’t bring him back. You bring in another guy, get another guy loose, but we had a chance to keep him loose in there.”
Collinsville’s pitching was stellar once again. Newman started game one, allowing one hit and one walk in five innings with 10 strikeouts. Logan Jenkins started game two and did not allow a hit in six innings. He struck out 14 hitters and walked one. Garrett Trevino pitched the last inning of both games, allowing two hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
Jenkins said the Pirates didn’t hit well in the series, but the pitchers made the difference.
“(Logan Jenkins) threw hard today,” Jenkins said. “Finally got his curveball back to where it’s supposed to be. Rylan’s been good all year, too. Both of those guys throw more than one pitch. When you throw more than one pitch, it’s hard to get hit no matter what level you’re at, especially when you throw hard.”
Era’s pitching held its own against the Pirates, limiting them to eight hits in two games, but 11 walks and eight errors hurt the Hornets.
