Collinsville picked up a much-needed road win Friday night.
The Pirates’ football team took down McKinney Christian 55-22 behind a dominant rushing attack at Ron Poe Stadium.
Collinsville (1-2) never trailed as it rushed out to a big lead.
MCA (0-2) didn’t score until the final second of the first half.
Collinsville coach Garrett Patterson said the Pirates came out ready to play.
“We had a real good week of preparation,” Patterson said. “Real good week mentally. They took yesterday and kind of changed a lot of things mentally and really did a good job… I put a lot on the offensive linemen, saying we’re going to run the ball this week a bunch. I think we ran for 395 and then threw it for 133, so I was really happy with that.”
Sophomore Lance Stone led the Pirates’ ground game. He carried the ball 22 times for 158 yards and three touchdowns. Freshman Garrett Trevino rushed 17 times for 121 yards and a touchdown. Sophomores Rylan Newman and Parker Wells each contributed a rushing score.
Patterson said this was the most physical game Collinsville has played this year.
“I attribute that to their mentality,” Patterson said. “Nothing changed physically. A lot of things changed physically, and they were there to hit people. That sounds funny, but a lot of times, that comes from a mentality. Our kids came out really well on that end.”
Sophomore Logan Jenkins completed 14 of 16 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore Carter Scott and junior Nathen Bocanegra each had a touchdown catch.
Collinsville has just one senior on the roster this season, so it shouldn’t be a surprise if the Pirates had some early growing pains. After picking up their first win of the season, Patterson said he thinks they are already showing signs of growth.
“You can see some kids who didn’t think they were very good football players kind of figuring some things out and realizing, ‘Hey, I can actually play this game,’” Patterson said. “That’s what it’s gonna take. The growth and the development on the offensive line has been huge, especially last night. When the lightbulb comes on and you have the aha moment, I think that’s happening for several of the kids offensively and defensively. We just gotta keep going. We just gotta keep getting better and better and better every week, and then push on into district and see what we can do.”
