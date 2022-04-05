A big seventh-inning rally ensured Collinsville remained perfect in district play.
The Collinsville baseball team defeated Era 9-5 Tuesday afternoon at Hornet Park.
Collinsville (16-4 overall, 7-0 District 11-2A) has a three-game lead on Era with five games remaining as the Pirates near a district championship.
Era (12-4, 4-3) remains in second place, but the Hornets will need to finish the season strong with most of the district grouped closely together.
After not reaching the playoffs last year, the Pirates need three wins in their final five district games to secure it. Derrick Jenkins, who is in his first year as the Pirates’ coach, said winning district would be a big step for the program.
“We got a chip on our shoulder,” Jenkins said. “We haven’t made the playoffs in a while, went 7-14 last year. Our goal this year is to show people who we are. We got a very young team. We got no seniors and just a few juniors. We kinda want to show people where we are and kinda set ourselves up for what the future holds.”
Era led 3-2 after the sixth inning and was three outs away from handing Collinsville its first district loss, which would have brough Era within a game of the Pirates in the standings.
Instead, the first eight Collinsville hitters reached base as the Pirates scored 7 runs in the inning, taking the lead and pulling away. Colin Barnes and Rylan Newman led off the inning with back-to-back singles before Hunter Vannoy was hit by a pitch. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Connor Ragsdale singled to score Barnes and Newman, giving Collinsville a 4-3 lead.
Collinsville again loaded the bases and scored 2 more runs with walks. Cash Morgan then delivered a 2-RBI double, followed by Logan Jenkins contributing an RBI sacrifice fly.
Jenkins said the Pirates didn’t play their best the first six innings but did much better in the seventh.
“We did what we were supposed to do.” Jenkins said. “Most of the game, we didn’t walk. We didn’t get hit by pitch. We just didn’t do things that we normally do. Finally, that last inning, we did those things. Our philosophy is going to be, we got to find ways to get on base. Hitting is not the way you win ball games. Getting on base is the way you win ball games.”
Era had taken the lead in the fifth. Asa Paschal scored Jarren Twiner on an RBI groundout before Will Hickson’s RBI single put the Hornets in front.
Era tried to fight back in the bottom of the seventh. Luke Karnes hit an RBI double with two outs to score Paschal, then scored on an errant pickoff attempt. A groundout to third ended the rally.
Newman pitched all seven innings for Collinsville. He allowed 2 earned runs on five hits. He struck out nine hitters and walked one.
Ragsdale went 3-for-3 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs. Trevor O’Neal hit 1-for-2 with 2 RBIs and a run, while Morgan hit 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs.
